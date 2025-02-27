HKBN Enterprise Solutions Teams Up with Global Switch Unveils Liquid Cooled Data Centre Co-location Services for High-Performance Compute Solutions

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HKBN Enterprise Solutions (HKBNES) has collaborated with Global Switch, a leading data centre operator, to deliver highly resilient and advanced data management solutions for enterprise customers. Leveraging HKBN’s world-class fibre network infrastructure and one-stop managed services, the collaboration can address the surging demand for high-performance computing and efficient data storage in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

Global Switch Hong Kong, located in Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate, is one of the largest carrier- and cloud-neutral data centres in Hong Kong, spanning an area of 70,545 square metres of space with a 100 MVA of power supply. It is the first data centre in Hong Kong to utilise direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology for higher compute density within the same physical footprint compared to traditional cooling methods. This innovation supports the growing demand for high-performance computing, while achieving the Platinum level of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for energy efficiency.

With its advanced sustainability features, this facility helps users meet their environmental, social, and governance requirements. Designed for excellent scalability and efficient power management, Global Switch Hong Kong is well-engineered to handle energy-intensive workloads, such as high-performance computing, AI applications, and large-scale server operations.

Strategically located near TKO Connect – Hong Kong’s first and only dual submarine fibre cable system co-invested by HKBN – this Global Switch facility offers tremendous advantages for enterprises and advanced technologies. This prime location ensures robust network resilience and ultra-low latency, making it particularly suitable for AI-driven applications which require high-speed data transfer.

Dr. Gabriel Leung, CEO of HKBN Enterprise Solutions, stated: “The AI boom has significantly increased the demand for data centre solutions. As a key financial and information hub in the Asia-Pacific region, Hong Kong has the advantage of connecting Mainland China and global markets, leading to a critical demand for reliable, high-performance data centres. By partnering with Global Switch and integrating its world-class facilities with HKBNES’s infrastructure and end-to-end hosting services, we will empower enterprise customers to scale efficiently and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.”

Eric Liu, Managing Director, Global Switch Hong Kong, said: “Last year, we showcased the latest in liquid cooling technology at our Hong Kong data centre, and are continuing to see strong demand from customers seeking efficient and sustainable AI and high-performance computing deployments. We are pleased to partner with HKBNES, providing access to our highly flexible, market-leading infrastructure for the region’s most innovative businesses, and supporting the growth of the local AI industry.”

Jon Arnold, Executive Group Director, Sales and Strategic Accounts, Global Switch, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with HKBNES to deliver our high-performance and highly resilient data centre solutions. As part of Global Switch’s world-class platform, our Hong Kong data centre offers the scalability, resilience, and cutting-edge cooling technology needed to support the region’s growing AI and digital infrastructure demands.”



About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions (“HKBNES”) is the arm of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK stock code: 1310) (“HKBN”). As a leading provider of system integration ICT services, HKBNES specialises in developing enterprise solutions. With a professional team and profound experience, along with HKBN’s unique tri-carrier network, HKBNES offers enterprises with one-stop comprehensive digital transformation solutions. These solutions include cloud and data centre services, cybersecurity, smart and digital solutions, and more. For more information about HKBNES, please visit www.hkbnes.com.

About Global Switch

Global Switch is a leading owner, operator and developer of large-scale, carrier- and cloud-neutral, multi-customer data centres in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 1998, Global Switch has a proven business model and demonstrable track record, and is one of the highest credit-rated data centre companies in the world with investment-grade credit ratings from Fitch, Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings.

Global Switch is a vital strategic partner for customers that require secure and resilient data centre services with scalable capacity and high-level customer service. Its focus is on providing high power density suitable for HPC and AI deployments with both air and liquid-cooled optionality, as well as highly resilient, central, low latency, network-dense locations in prime city centre locations and internet hubs close to its customers on the edge of financial and business districts. Global Switch’s data centres operate exclusively in the Tier I markets of Europe and Asia-Pacific to Tier III or higher, currently total around 388,000 sq m (4,200,000 sq ft) of floor space, and are occupied by a broad range of customers, global and national, large and small, including government organisations, financial institutions, enterprises, global systems integrators, telecommunication carriers, cloud and managed service providers, and other hosting businesses. For more information, visit: www.globalswitch.com.