INFORMA MARKETS ELEVATES CLEAN ENERGY EVENT TO A REGIONAL PLATFORM WITH ASIA SUSTAINABLE ENERGY WEEK 2025

BANGKOK, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Informa Markets, a global leader in trade exhibitions and business matching, is set to elevate its flagship ASEAN’s clean energy event to new heights with ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW). Building on its success, the event will expand the energy market across Asia, reinforcing Thailand’s position as the region’s sustainable energy transition hub. Showcasing cutting-edge digital technology, ASEW 2025 will drive the clean energy transition toward and increase the share of renewable energy in the energy system moving towards achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The renowned ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week is evolving into a premier Asian platform with ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW), this strategic expansion provides new opportunities for Thailand to emerge as a leading hub for connecting sustainable energy technology and innovation across Asia. ASEW 2025 will enhance business prospects and support key industries—including industrial, transportation, and business sectors—in their transition to clean energy solutions through digital transformation.

Set to take place from July 2-4, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, the show is committed to driving growth, innovation, and energy security. The event aims to expand energy access across all industrial sectors by clean energy, sustainably covering the entire Asian region. ASEW 2025 will unite industry leaders, experts, and buyers from across the energy sector. The event will highlight advancements in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and emerging technologies, including next-generation energy storage systems, bringing these critical innovations together under one roof.

Nuki Agya Utama, PhD – Director for Energy Policy and Head of the Asia Zero Emission Center (AZE Center) at ERIA, highlighted that Asia, home to over 60% of the world’s population and one of the fastest-growing economic regions, is experiencing a rapid surge in energy demand. Today, the continent plays a pivotal role in the global energy transition, driving advancements in energy storage, green hydrogen, and smart grid technologies. As a hub for clean energy consumption, production, and development, Asia’s shift toward renewables is a crucial factor in addressing climate change sustainably.

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week (ASEW) has long been recognized by industry experts as a premier platform for energy innovation. The event serves as a key forum for technology exchange, knowledge sharing, collaboration, and business networking, solidifying its role as a gateway for driving clean energy transformation in Asia.

Mr. Sanchai Noombunnam, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Thailand, stated, “For over 35 years, we have led the renewable energy market in this region, establishing a strong network of industry partners. With ASEW 2025, we are expanding our reach to reaffirm our leadership in hosting the most comprehensive and largest sustainable energy technology event in ASEAN—now on a pan-Asian level. Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs, industrialists, and investors with access to new opportunities in Asia’s clean energy market and accelerate the energy transition towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.”

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week (ASEW) 2025 stands as a pivotal platform for advancing sustainable energy policies and technologies, including solar, wind, hydro, hydrogen, and energy storage systems. This year’s theme under, “Empowering Digital Transformation in Sustainable Energy Towards Net Zero,” ASEW 2025 will serve as a hub for state-of-the-art clean energy technologies. The event will bring together technology leaders, key buyers, and experts from Thailand and across the region, fostering knowledge exchange, business growth, and regional collaboration in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and energy storage solutions. This year’s event will feature more than 1,500 leading brands from around the world, including ABB, ATESS, DELTA, HITACHI ENERGY, TESLA, SUNGROW, and many more. Additionally, international pavilions from China, Finland, Germany, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Switzerland and United Kingdom will showcase cutting-edge innovations and more than 32,000 visitors from 65 countries are expected to attend. ASEW 2025 will be co-located with MobilityTech Asia – Bangkok (MTAB) 2025, The Region’s Premier Technology Exhibition and Conference on Future Transportation and Smart Mobility.

Be part of the movement toward a sustainable energy future at ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025, taking place July 2-4, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok.

