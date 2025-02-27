Kuaishou Technology to Report 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 25, 2025

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kuaishou Technology (“Kuaishou” or the “Company”; HKD Counter Stock Code: 01024 / RMB Counter Stock Code: 81024), a leading content community and social platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, after the Hong Kong market closes on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

The Company’s management will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 7:00 PM Beijing Time (7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:

Chinese Line (Mandarin):

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10044868-7ge83ff.html

English Simultaneous Interpretation Line (listen-only mode):

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10044869-r5fl2o.html

Participants can choose between the Chinese and English simultaneous interpretation options for pre-registration above. Please note that the English simultaneous interpretation option will be in listen-only mode. Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing conference call dial-in details, event passcode, and a unique registrant ID. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Additionally, live, and archived webcasts of the conference call, for both Chinese and English simultaneous interpretation, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.kuaishou.com.

Replays of the conference call will be available until April 1, 2025 via the following dial-in details:

Dial-in Numbers Mainland China: 400 1209 216 Hong Kong: 800 930 639 US/Canada: 1855 883 1031 Chinese conference ID: 10044868 English simultaneous interpretation conference ID: 10044869

