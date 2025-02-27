HEBI, China, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report by Huanqiu.com: Liyang Granary, the world cultural heritage site in Xunxian County, Central China’s Henan, is a testament to the great wisdom of the older generation. To this day, it continues to tell the story of harvest and hope.

video：Liyang Granary：Witnessing the Millennium Splendor of the Grand Canal and Xunxian County

Xunxian County, anciently known as Liyang, saw the establishment of Liyang Granary during the Sui Dynasty, where people utilized the Grand Canal for grain transportation. As one of the key official granaries during the Sui, Tang, and Song dynasties, Liyang Granary witnessed the history of Xunxian County as an important grain town in ancient times.

According to local records, Liyang Granary had a total grain storage capacity of over 30 million pounds, enough to feed 80,000 adults for a year. These figures offer a glimpse into why Junxian was known as the “granary of the nation.”

Standing in front of the ruins of Liyang Granary, people seem to travel through time and space, returning to that prosperous era and feeling the wisdom and diligence of the ancient laborers.

Today, new technologies for intelligent and green grain storage are emerging continuously. From underground to above ground, and up to the cloud, this land has been guarding us silently, just to make our food secure.

According to interviews conducted by Global Times Online reporters, Liyang Granary has become a national cultural heritage site and a renowned cultural tourist destination through the integration of cultural heritage protection and tourism development. Visitors can experience the historical depth at the ancient granary ruins or savor local cuisine and embrace the rich Central Plains culture on the old streets of Liyang Ancient Town.

The story of Liyang Granary is just one chapter in the long scroll of Xunxian County’s cultural history. From ancient landscapes to profound culture, from traditional folk customs to modern prosperity, this land holds many more treasures waiting to be discovered.