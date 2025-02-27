LONGi’s “Lighthouse Factory” was fully upgraded, HPBC 2.0 production line put into operation

XI’AN, China, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On February 25, LONGi held the “HPBC 2.0 ‘Lighthouse Factory’ Media Tour” at the Jiaxing base, which is the first time that the HPBC 2.0 production line has been opened to the public. Nearly 20 media were invited to visit the HPBC2.0 module production line to witness the whole manufacturing process of Hi-MO X10 modules.



“Lighthouse Factory ” HPBC2.0 media tour on February 25

The HPBC 2.0 product was launched in May 2024, especially with the Hi-MO X10 module based on HPBC 2.0 launched in October 2024, the HPBC product has received an enthusiastic response in the market. In order to meet the needs of the market and customers, LONGi has fully launched the transformation and upgrading of its existing production lines from the second half of 2024. The “Lighthouse Factory” in Jiaxing base was chose to be the first batch of production bases to switch by its global leading advantages in intelligent manufacturing and digitalization.

According to LONGi’s capacity plan, HPBC2.0 production capacity will be expanded to 50GW by the end of 2025, and Jiaxing’s production capacity will remain above 20GW.

LONGi’s Jiaxing factory is the only “Lighthouse Factory” in the global PV industry so far. The “Lighthouse Factory” is known as “the world’s most advanced factory” and a model of “digital manufacturing” and “Industry 4.0”, representing the highest level of global intelligent manufacturing and digitalization. With the large-scale launch of Hi-MO X10 modules on the market, the Jiaxing factory has taken on the crucial task of ensuring a high-quality supply of products.

Xie Shundong, head of the second phase of Jiaxing manufacturing base, said at the event that LONGi has three bases in Jiaxing, which mainly producing HPBC 2.0 modules. By the end of 2025, the capacity of HPBC 2.0 modules will achieve 50GW, and the Jiaxing base will undertake at least 40% of it.

At present, the HPBC 2.0 production line of Jiaxing “Lighthouse Factory” has been fully upgraded, and the output is expected to achieve rapid growth by June.

At the event, LONGi also held a ceremony to witness the comprehensive upgrade and commissioning of the HPBC 2.0 production line.

Xie Shundong also said that at the beginning of this year, the “Lighthouse Factory” of LONGi Jiaxing base ushered in a comprehensive upgrade of the HPBC2.0 production line, with the production capacity increasing by at least 30% compared with the past, and the factory has implemented 24-hour uninterrupted production to ensure the market demand for BC products.

On February 14, LONGi celebrated an important milestone in its 25th anniversary. The warranty period of Hi-MO X10 has also been extended from 25 years to 30 years. Relying on the product life cycle quality management system, strict testing that exceeds IEC standards, and strict selection of materials, Hi-MO X10 has the confidence to promise a 30-year warranty cycle.