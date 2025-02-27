MINAMIAOYAMA REAL ESTATE Opens Wholly Rented Lodge HOTEL WAMARE ONIKOUBE in Miyagi Prefecture

– Directly Connected to Ski Slopes, Visitors Can Enjoy Onsen and Traditional Japanese Crafts While Staying in Wholly Rented Lodge –

TOKYO, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MINAMIAOYAMA REAL ESTATE Inc. opened HOTEL WAMARE ONIKOUBE in the Onikoube district of Naruko Onsen resort area of Osaki City, Miyagi Prefecture, on January 20, 2025, featuring a lodge where tourists can rent entirely.

Under the concept of “space not only to stay but also immerse oneself in traditional Japanese culture,” traditional handicrafts of the Tohoku region are incorporated in various parts of the hotel, providing inbound guests with a special experience.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108579/202502194472/_prw_PI6fl_OjJ47FxG.jpg

Up to 14 guests can enjoy the beautiful nature year-round, while experiencing traditional Japanese culture in a private space. The hotel is suitable not only for trips with family or friends but also for remote work. Guests have ski-in ski-out access during the winter. In addition, various other activities are available throughout the year, such as hiking and onsens (hot springs) in the spring, summer and autumn, appreciating the foliage in late autumn.

– Interior design incorporating traditional Tohoku crafts

The hotel is decorated with “Naruko Kokeshi” dolls, Tohoku’s signature traditional handicraft, and a mask of “Kamagami-sama,” a designated cultural property of Miyagi Prefecture. Moreover, Iwayado and Sendai chests adorned with lacquer and metal fittings are displayed inside the hotel, creating a charming atmosphere through craftsmanship.

Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202502194472-O3-SE6MZpGd.pdf

– Full lodge rental allows guests to enjoy luxury stay

There are five bedrooms along with one Japanese-style and one Western-style living rooms. Moreover, the hotel has a hinoki (cypress) bathtub in addition to a modern bathroom. The restroom and vanity are spacious, and the lodge includes a kitchen and all-in-one washer-dryer perfect for extended stays.

Image3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202502194472-O2-Kf99ExPi.pdf

– Situated in nature-rich area

The hotel is located in the Kurikoma Quasi-National Park that straddles Miyagi, Iwate, Akita and Yamagata Prefectures, where guests can experience the natural beauty of each season.

Winter (December-March)

The hotel offers ski-in ski-out access to Onikoube Ski Resort, which is known for its diverse range of slopes for both beginner and experienced skiers. Furthermore, snowboarding is permitted on all slopes. Family-exclusive slopes as well as a daycare center are available. After skiing, guests can relax in a hinoki bath at the hotel or visit one of the onsen facilities around the hotel.

Onikoube Ski Resort: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108579/202502194472/_prw_PI7fl_hS8z0Kvx.jpg

Spring-summer (April-August)

There are various scenic spots such as lush green mountains, waterfalls, valleys, lakes and dams near the hotel. Visitors can enjoy the outdoors through activities such as hiking, packrafting and fishing in mountain streams.

Lake Kamuro: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108579/202502194472/_prw_PI8fl_miBsreN4.jpg

Autumn (September-November)

There are many locations for autumn foliage viewing around the Naruko area. Autumn leaves in the Naruko Gorge, which is 100 meters deep, are particularly spectacular. In addition, visitors can savor freshly harvested “Yukimusubi” rice and “Onisoba” noodles, which are both local specialties.

Naruko Valley known as one of Japan’s best autumn foliage spots: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108579/202502194472/_prw_PI9fl_7ZFNOtZ2.jpg

Transportation

– By air

Taipei (Taoyuan/Songshan) to Sendai Airport (direct flights available)

Rent-a-car from Sendai Airport (2 hours) or a Shinkansen bullet train and taxi

– By car

About a 60-minute drive from the Furukawa Interchange on the Tohoku Expressway (Five free parking spots available)

– By local railway line and taxi

Arrive at Furukawa Station on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line and transfer to the JR Rikuu East Line for Naruko-Onsen Station (about a 45-minute trip).

The hotel is a 20-minute taxi ride from Naruko-Onsen Station.

*Paid shuttle services from Naruko-Onsen, Furukawa and Sendai stations as well as Sendai Airport can be arranged.

To reserve, please visit: https://www.wa-mare.com/zh-tw/column/217/