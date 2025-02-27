MTE HCMC 2025 – Connecting Vietnamese Developers and Industry Experts at Vietnam’s Premier Real Estate & Hospitality Conference

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Riding on the back of a very positive year for the hospitality market in Vietnam, with a rebound in tourism arrivals and strong growth in foreign travelers, Vietnam’s hospitality market is now poised for further improvements, new developments, investments, and exciting upgrades. The industry has fully recovered, and investments are expected to flow again into both city and coastal destinations, with growing interest from foreign investors.

In addition, 2024 marked a transitional period for Vietnam’s real estate industry. Key legislative changes have emerged as crucial factors shaping the industry’s future trajectory and building a foundation for improved market confidence. Increased interest in real estate, heightened investor sentiment, and a more stable economic environment are driving this positive momentum.

Demonstrating our long-standing commitment to industry growth, WeHub continues the Meet The Experts conference (MTE) – renowned as one of the largest conference series for real estate and hospitality professionals in Vietnam and the region. This highly anticipated event will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on March 18th, 2025, at the Landmark 81, Autograph Collection Hotel. MTE HCMC 2025 will bring together more than 50 international speakers and over 800 senior industry leaders, including representatives from real estate developers, hotel owners, architects, design consultants, project consultants, hotel operators, hotel general managers, and industry experts. The conference is ideal for foreign investors seeking to connect with local developers and hotel owners, as well as to be part of market updates and informative sessions.

The conference program will include presentations and panel discussions on various topics such as Vietnam and regional market updates, Vietnam Real Estate: Investment & Development, Risks & Opportunities, and the Vietnam Hospitality Landscape. Furthermore, speakers will discuss and share their perspectives on wellness, sustainability and its practical applications, the ultra-luxury segment, as well as the latest technologies shaping the future of hospitality and real estate, and many other prominent topics.

Mauro Gasparotti, Founder of WeHub, pointed out that “The MTE conference aims to strengthen connections among hospitality and real estate players, create collaboration opportunities, and provide valuable insights to developers, hotel owners, and industry partners, empowering them to seize opportunities and prepare for a new cycle in the real estate and hospitality markets.”



MTE HCMC 2025 content highlights:

Global & Local Hotel Outlook ( Jesper Palmqvist – Regional Vice President, STR )

– Regional Vice President, ) Earning Profit in Real Estate: Is It Finally Getting Easier in Vietnam ? ( Hieu Do , CFA – CEO, VinaLiving)

? ( , – CEO, VinaLiving) Asia’s Hospitality Landscape & Investment Opportunities ( Mauro Gasparotti – Director, Savills Hotels & Founder, WeHub )

Hospitality Landscape & Investment Opportunities ( – Director, & Founder, ) The Evolution Of Luxury Mixed-Use Resorts: A Case Study On Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, Branded Residences & Wellness ( Yasin Munshi – Vice President Of Development – APAC, Minor Hotels )

– Vice President Of Development – APAC, ) Panel Discussion On Vietnam Hospitality Market: What Is Going On Out There?

Branded Residences & Ultra-Luxury: A Buyer’s Viewpoint ( Otto Twist – Southeast Asia Residential Director, Savills Singapore )

– Southeast Asia Residential Director, ) Transforming resorts into All-Inclusive: Facilities & F&B, Capturing Revenues & Guest Experiences ( Pep Vich – Msc Arch – Founding Partner, CMV Architects )

– Msc Arch – Founding Partner, ) The Rise Of Wellness Real Estate In Vietnam : A Focus On Healthy Living ( Khanh Nguyen – Head Of Vietnam Commercial, Gamuda Land )

: A Focus On Healthy Living ( – Head Of Vietnam Commercial, ) Vietnam Residential Market: 2025 Trends & Buyer Preferences ( Duong Bach – Country Manager, PropertyGuru Vietnam )

– Country Manager, ) CEO Panel – Investment & Development: Navigating Regional Markets & Vietnam’s Prospects

Prospects And many other engaging topics

Beyond the main sessions as a conference, the MTE HCMC 2025 will also feature an experience room showcasing hotel technology, HoSkar Night networking session, F&B and various activities on the second day. These experiences will allow attendees to gain insights from practical examples, forge valuable connections, and explore potential collaborations. The organizers aim to create an immersive and engaging experience that will leave participants feeling inspired and empowered to their business in future.

