Oregon State University welcomes Thai students to world-class education and research opportunities

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 February 2025 – Oregon State University (OSU) President Professor Jayathi Y. Murthy met with OSU alumni and newly admitted students in Bangkok today, reinforcing the university’s commitment to world-class education, research excellence, and student success.

Jayathi Y. Murthy, President of Oregon State University

With Thailand strengthening its focus on sustainability, innovation, and economic development, OSU offers Thai students a pathway to cutting-edge research, industry partnerships, and career-ready education in fields such as AI, robotics, sustainability, and climate science.

“Oregon State University is a global institution dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Murthy. “Our students are part of an international research community, working on solutions in AI, engineering, climate sustainability, and beyond. I’m excited to welcome more Thai students to OSU, where they can gain the skills and experiences to shape the future.”

Founded in 1868, OSU is ranked among the top 1.4% of degree-granting institutions worldwide and has a student body of nearly 38,000 students from 100+ countries. It is home to the largest Computer Science program in the US and has a strong research focus, with US$422 million in annual research expenditures and a goal to double that by 2030.

OSU’s internationally recognized academic programs include robotics, AI, climate science, forestry, oceanography, and agricultural sciences, areas that align with Thailand’s ambitions in technology and sustainability.

At the event in Bangkok to celebrate OSU alumni and welcome newly admitted Thai students, Murthy emphasized OSU’s student-centered approach, career development programs, and commitment to global education. “Our mission is to help every student at OSU graduate with a strong academic foundation and a clear career trajectory,” she said.

OSU is a preferred hiring partner for global companies such as Intel, NVIDIA, Google, Amazon, and Tesla – providing its students outstanding career opportunities.

Accompanying OSU President Murthy, Shawn L. Scoville, President and CEO of the OSU Foundation, highlighted the Foundation’s role in fostering alumni relations and philanthropic support to enhance OSU’s impact. “The OSU Foundation is dedicated to building a vibrant global community of alumni and supporters whose engagement and generosity directly strengthen OSU’s ability to address global challenges.

“We are committed to expanding research opportunities, enhancing student experiences, and driving innovation in areas like AI, sustainability, and engineering – ensuring OSU remains at the forefront of solving critical global issues.”

Through its US$1.75 billion “Believe It” fundraising and engagement campaign, the Foundation is investing in OSU’s students, faculty and cutting-edge research infrastructure. This includes the Jen-Hsun Huang and Lori Mills Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex, made possible by US$100 million in philanthropy, including a US$50 million gift from NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jen-Hsun Huang and his wife Lori Mills Huang – both OSU alumni. Set to open in 2026, the facility will house one of the most powerful supercomputers in the US, advancing research in AI, sustainability, climate science, and beyond.

