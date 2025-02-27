Practicing Sustainability: DEKRA Honored with ‘Global Eco Partner Award’

BEIJING, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the 2025 Automotive Supply Chain New Ecology Conference, organized by China Automotive News under the guidance of China Energy & Automotive Media Group Ltd., DEKRA was recognized with the prestigious Global Eco Partner Award. This accolade highlights DEKRA’s outstanding contributions to the automotive supply chain ecosystem.

Driving a New Ecosystem, Shaping a Sustainable Future

With the rapid growth of the new energy vehicle market, advancements in battery technology, automated and connected driving have accelerated the transformation of supply chain enterprises. This shift not only facilitates the new energy vehicle industry but also injects new vitality into the entire automotive supply chain.

The conference aimed to foster an open, collaborative, and inclusive industrial ecosystem, strengthening innovation-driven development, promoting the deep integration of the automotive supply chain and achieving sustainable development. Industry leaders, corporate executives, and experts convened to explore emerging trends, opportunities, and challenges while sharing best practices and strategies for enhancing cross-sector collaboration and sustainable business models.

DEKRA: Empowering the Future of the Automotive Supply Chain

As a global leader in safety, security and sustainability, DEKRA provides comprehensive services across the automotive supply chain, including homologation, testing and certification for automotive components, audit and management system certification, as well as cybersecurity and functional safety services.

Receiving the Global Eco Partner Award reaffirms DEKRA’s dedication to advancing the automotive supply chain ecosystem. Looking ahead, DEKRA remains committed to sustainability, continuously innovating service portfolio and enhancing service quality. Through close collaboration with global partners, DEKRA aims to build a safe, sustainable, and mutually beneficial automotive supply chain.

DEKRA is a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification, dedicated to becoming a trusted partner in safety and sustainability. With outstanding performance in corporate social responsibility and sustainability management, DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world’s most sustainable companies.

About DEKRA

For 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the original goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has grown to become the world’s largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward—fully aligned with DEKRA’s anniversary motto, “Securing the Future.” In 2024, DEKRA is expected to generate revenue of 4.3 billion euros. Around 49,000 employees are providing qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries across five continents. DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world’s most sustainable companies.