The 3rd China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition is now recruiting

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In collaboration with ASEAN Secretariat, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China will host the 3rd China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition.

Recently, the organizing committee of the competition, together with TusStar Malaysia,has successively conducted multiple promotional events and competitions in ASEAN countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore, receiving enthusiastic responses from universities, innovation institutions, and science parks.



The Promotional Event of the Competition in Kuala Lumpur

Welcome to join this international competition, showcase your entrepreneurial talent, and win generous prizes and honors!

Reason

Authoritative Endorsement: A national-level competition that bridges innovative resources between China and ASEAN.

Substantial Incentives: Total prize exceeding with RMB 500,000.

Global Exposure: Winning projects will gain international media spotlight, investment matchmaking, and support for market entry in ASEAN.

Fields

The Competition focuses on green and low-carbon technologies, as well as AI+ innovations across various fields, including but not limited to: energy conservation and environmental protection, new energy, new energy vehicles, new materials, carbon neutrality technologies, circular economy, and more.

Awards

Awards for Team Group

A total of the 6 entries will be awarded prizes and certificates of honor, namely 1 first prize with an award of RMB 50,000, 2 second prizes with RMB 30,000 each, and 3 third prizes with RMB 10,000 each.

Awards for Enterprise Group

A total of the 6 entries will be awarded prizes and certificates of honor, namely 1 first prize with an award of RMB 50,000, 2 second prizes with RMB 30,000 each, and 3 third prizes with RMB 10,000 each.

Creativity Star

A total of the 8 entries from Team Group and Enterprise Group ranked 13th to 20th in the Final will be awarded prizes and certificates of honor, with an award of RMB 4,000 each.

Cooperation Star

A total of the top 8 entries from Team Group or Enterprise Group that do not advance to the Final, while demonstrating China-ASEAN cooperation, will be awarded prizes and certificates of honor, with an award of RMB 4,000 each.

Participation Method：

You may find more information and download registration form through the following link:

http://www.caiec.cattc.org.cn:480/resource/offWeb/match/index.html

Please send all the registration materials to the mailbox caiec2022@vip.163.com (CC:caiecserviceteam@gmail.com）.

The Final of the competition will be held tentatively in July 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

From Startup to Success, the competition will provide you with comprehensive support and opportunities to showcase your talents. Take Your Business to the Next Level. Seize the Opportunity and Register Now!