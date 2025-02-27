Visionary Aggressively Expands Its High – Tech Landscape, Empowering New Momentum for Market Value Growth

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Since May 8, 2024, Visionary Holdings (referred to as “Visionary”, NASDAQ stock code: GV) has released the significant news of its industrial upgrading and strategic expansion globally. It has achieved remarkable and substantial results in various fields. With decisive transformation decisions and efficient implementation strategies, Visionary has successfully overcome the development bottlenecks of traditional education and traditional real estate, smoothly advanced into the new arenas of AI – education and technology – based real estate. Simultaneously, it has been steadily expanding into emerging industrial sectors such as high – tech and fintech. Gradually, it has established a diversified multinational group framework integrating four core businesses: technology, education, finance, and real estate, demonstrating strong comprehensive competitiveness and broad development potential in the global market.

Recently, Visionary has reached a strategically – significant cooperation agreement in the new – energy vehicle industry with Pegasus International Holding Limited and So, Sumi Susanna. This cooperation is highly consistent with the current development trend of the new – energy industry, sending positive signals from multiple dimensions and injecting strong impetus into boosting investors’ confidence and strengthening market – value management.



cooperation agreement

Capital Operation and Listing Plan: Targeting Value Growth

In terms of capital operation, Pegasus International Holding Limited will be incorporated into Visionary’s new – energy vehicle industry project. The two parties plan to facilitate the successful listing of the project on the NASDAQ Main Board in the United States within 6 to 12 months. This efficient listing plan not only showcases Visionary’s high confidence in the value of its own project and its robust capital – operation capabilities but also opens a clear value – growth channel for investors. Additionally, the long – term plan to assist Pegasus International in listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange within the next 3 to 5 years further broadens the path of capital appreciation, laying a solid foundation for the continuous increase of the company’s market value and instilling confidence in investors regarding the company’s long – term development.

Large – Scale Orders and Product Strength: Bolstering Performance Support

Pegasus International has placed an order with Visionary for the purchase of 12,000 new – energy vehicles (Hong Kong taxi version) at a unit price of HK$145,800. This substantial order is undoubtedly a powerful testament to the quality of Visionary’s products and its market competitiveness. In Hong Kong, a mature market with a high penetration rate of new – energy vehicles, securing an order of such scale fully indicates that Visionary’s products have gained high market recognition. The stable and substantial order revenue will directly translate into a powerful driving force for the company’s performance growth, providing solid performance support for market – value enhancement and enabling investors to clearly perceive the company’s profitability and development potential in the market.

Diversified Market Expansion: Unveiling a New Chapter of Growth

The Hong Kong and Southeast Asian markets are emerging hotspots for the global development of new – energy vehicles. In the Hong Kong region, due to the government’s tax – reduction, subsidy policies, and the continuous improvement of charging infrastructure, the new – energy vehicle market is booming. Electric vehicles account for a relatively high proportion in the number of first – time private – car registrations. In the Southeast Asian region, governments of various countries have actively introduced incentive policies. For example, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam have all provided subsidies and tariff exemptions, attracting numerous new – energy vehicle manufacturers to compete for market share.

Visionary, together with its partners, is jointly developing the new – energy light – truck market in Hong Kong and expanding the battery – swapping/charging service business for new – energy vehicles in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, accurately grasping the market development trend. The diversified market layout can not only effectively diversify market risks but also bring new profit – growth points to the company, significantly enhancing the company’s comprehensive competitiveness and market share in the new – energy industry. It demonstrates to investors the company’s broad development prospects and strong risk – resistance capabilities.

This cooperation represents a major strategic breakthrough for Visionary in the new – energy vehicle field. From capital operation, product – market performance to business expansion, it comprehensively showcases the company’s strong strength and forward – looking strategic vision. It is believed that through the joint efforts of both parties, Visionary will progress steadily in the new – energy vehicle market, continuously create substantial value for investors, and achieve a two – way increase in the company’s market value and investors’ confidence.

