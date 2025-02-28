Elevating Luxury in Shenzhen: St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Unveils its Second Landmark in Bao’an

Set High Above the Vibrant Cityscape, the Hotel Brings Celebrated Rituals and Exquisite Experiences to the City’s Growing Commercial District

SHANGHAI, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — St. Regis Hotels & Resorts today announced the highly anticipated debut of The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao’an in one of China’s most dynamic cities. Soaring 51 stories above the city with panoramic views of Qianhai Bay, the hotel sets to exemplify the brand’s timeless legacy through bespoke experiences, sophisticated design, and unparalleled service.

“The debut of The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao’an marks a significant milestone as we expand our presence in this vibrant city, bringing a new level of elegance and bespoke service to the heart of one of China’s most exciting and dynamic districts,” said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. “This opening highlights our strategic focus on growth in rapidly evolving destinations, where we seamlessly blend St. Regis’ storied heritage with modern innovation, capturing the distinctive spirit of each locale to offer unparalleled experiences for the world’s most discerning travelers.”

Set on the western side of Shenzhen, Bao’an District is a dynamic and rapidly developing area known for its strategic location and excellent connectivity. The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao’an enjoys a prime location just 15 kilometers from Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport, offering effortless access for international and domestic travelers. The hotel is also conveniently close to key landmarks such as the Bao’an Government Building, the Public Cultural and Art Center, OH Bay, and the Bao’an Library, making it an ideal choice for business and leisure guests alike. With seamless connections to major transportation hubs and cultural attractions, guests can easily explore the city while enjoying the hotel’s sophisticated luxury and unparalleled convenience.

Designed by internationally acclaimed interior architect André Fu, The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao’an draws inspiration from the unique synergy between New York, the birthplace of the first St. Regis, and Shenzhen, a global hub for innovation. This concept, “A Tale of Two Cities”, harmonizes New York’s timeless glamour with Shenzhen’s dynamic energy. Fu’s signature relaxed luxury ethos reflects the brand’s 120-year history of timeless elegance and thoughtful design, creating a space that is both contemporary and deeply rooted in its locale.

Each of the 289 guestrooms and suites showcases a refined urban mansion aesthetic. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping views of the city or Qianhai Bay, while Oriental-inspired timber screens, alabaster lighting, and marquetry headboards elevate the interiors with artistic precision. A palette of dark oak parquet, Carrara marble, and muted tones of sage green and deep terra cotta creates a warm yet sophisticated ambiance, offering a sanctuary of modern elegance. Guests will also enjoy the St. Regis Butler Service, a personalized signature offering of the brand that ensures personalized and anticipatory service at every turn.

The hotel’s four distinctive dining venues harmoniously blend St. Regis sophistication with Shenzhen’s globalized culinary scene. Helmed by the acclaimed Chinese Executive Chef and culinary talent Watson Chen, Yan Ting serves classic Cantonese dishes that are reimagined with modern artistry, celebrating the finest local ingredients. The St. Regis Bar invites guests to indulge in an inspired list of cocktails, including the Bay Mary – a distinctive blend of lychee and osmanthus that also serves as the hotel’s unique twist on the iconic St. Regis Bloody Mary. The Drawing Room offers the brand’s signature Afternoon Tea ritual, with premium teas and coffees and an elegant selection of Chinese and Western delicacies. Meanwhile, The St. Regis Astor Terrace Bar provides a serene rooftop setting serving vintage wines and signature cocktails; as the sun sets, guests can partake in cocktails celebrating the transition from day to night.

For guests looking to unwind, The St. Regis Spa offers a curated selection of treatments that blend modern wellness innovations with traditional techniques. Guests can rejuvenate with tailored treatments performed by expert therapists in an environment that exudes tranquility and refinement. The spa is complemented by a state-of-the-art Fitness Center featuring a 25-meter infinity pool with sweeping bay views, offering a serene retreat from the city’s vibrant pace.

From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao’an redefines event hosting with sophisticated yet versatile facilities. The 696-square-meter pillarless Astor Ballroom, equipped with cutting-edge audiovisual technology, provides a sophisticated venue for both social and corporate occasions, ensuring every event is executed with precision and style.

“The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao’an is a new beacon of luxury in one of China’s most dynamic cities,” said Doris Deng, General Manager, The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao’an. “We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the timeless elegance and bespoke service that define the St. Regis brand.”

ABOUT THE ST. REGIS SHENZHEN BAO’AN

The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao’an enjoys a prime location in the heart of the thriving Bao’an District. Featuring 289 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, each offering breathtaking views of the city skyline or the bay, the hotel promises a refined and unforgettable stay. Guests can indulge in a variety of dining experiences across four exquisite restaurants and bars, each offering a harmonious blend of St. Regis’s signature elegance and the vibrant flavors of local cuisine. The hotel also boasts over 1,000 square meters of versatile event space, including the Astor Ballroom and several meeting rooms, making it the ideal destination for both business and leisure. With personalized butler service, a state-of-the-art Fitness Center, and a luxurious spa, The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao’an redefines the standard of luxury in Shenzhen, offering an exceptional fusion of elegance, service, and innovation.

ABOUT ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 60 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT LUXURY GROUP BY MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

With an unrivaled portfolio of seven dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today’s global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International’s luxury brands group offers a boundless network of more than 529 landmark hotels and resorts in 73 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world’s most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader’s collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information on Luxury Group, stay connected on Instagram.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY®

Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.