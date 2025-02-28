GDETO launches “Hong Kong Mega Events HSR” campaign to promote the city to nine GBA Mainland municipalities

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Starting from late February, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong (GDETO) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has launched the “Hong Kong Mega Events High Speed Rails” promotion campaign to introduce Hong Kong’s mega events in 2025 and diverse tourism resources to the nine Mainland municipalities in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). GDETO has also set up a “2025 Hong Kong Mega Events Page” on its WeChat official account, facilitating the general public to access to the latest information.



GDETO holds a launch ceremony for the “Hong Kong Mega Events High Speed Rails” at the Guangzhoudong Railway Station today (Feb 28). Photo shows the Director of GDETO, Miss Linda So, giving a speech at the ceremony.



From late February to late April, GDETO will promote the theme “Hong Kong: A Premier Hub for Mega Events & Tourism is Everywhere” on three sets of high-speed rails (HSR) covering the nine Mainland cities in the GBA. The campaign will showcase information across five major categories: culture and arts; sports; finance, innovation & technology and exhibitions; panda-themed events; and eco-tourism to passengers travelling on the HSR.

The campaign also introduces Hong Kong’s exclusive IP “Panda Friends & Family Hong Kong” to accompany passengers’ journeys and enhance the vibrancy and appeal of Hong Kong’s exciting mega events and diverse tourism offerings.

On February 28, GDETO held a launch ceremony for the “Hong Kong Mega Events High Speed Rails” at the Guangzhoudong Railway Station.

The Director of GDETO, Miss Linda So, said at the ceremony that the Chief Executive’s 2024 Policy Address set out to promote the integrated development of culture, sports, and tourism, and foster economic diversification. In light of such, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region released the “Development Blueprint for Hong Kong’s Tourism Industry 2.0″ late last year, proposing four positions, four development strategies and 133 measures. More tourism products with local and international characteristics will be launched, including “culture + tourism,” “sports + tourism,” and “mega events + tourism”.

“This is the first time GDETO promotes Hong Kong tourism simultaneously across nine Mainland municipalities in the GBA. We look forward to seeing more friends from the GBA to visit Hong Kong, to explore its unique charm, and experience its vibrant offerings”, said Miss So.

The ceremony was officiated by representatives from the Guangdong Department of Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee; the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province; the Guangzhou Municipal Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau; and the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

The “Hong Kong Mega Events HSR” promotion campaign is organized by GDETO and supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, with the use of the “Panda Friends & Family Hong Kong” IP authorised by AllRightsReserved (ARR).

According to the passenger flow data provided by the China Railway Guangzhou Group, the three sets of HSR will operates over 300 trips throughout the campaign period, reaching an estimated total of 920,000 passenger trips.