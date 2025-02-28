SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In an era of rapid transformation, where the global automotive industry is accelerating towards intelligent and green technologies, what challenges and opportunities lie ahead for the aftermarket? How are the lubricant and tire industries, as the twin pillars of the aftermarket, adapting to the AI-driven and new energy wave? The answers were on display at the Shenzhen International Convention and Exhibition Center (Bao’an) on February 28, 2025, where the highly anticipated LubTop2024 China Lubricant Industry Annual Review and the ApexTire2024 China Tire Annual Selection converged in a landmark event.



LubTop2024 and ApexTire2024: The ‘Oscars’ of the Automotive Aftermarket Unite to Chart a New Path

Dual Launch Highlights Synergistic Potential

Themed “Intelligent Innovation and Green Navigation,” these dual industry benchmark events were jointly initiated by China Tire Business Network (tirechina.net) and China Lubricant Information Network (sinolub.com), with support from the 9th Auto Eco Expo and numerous authoritative institutions. The event drew top-tier executives from Fortune Global 500 companies, CEOs of listed firms, industry luminaries, award-winning business leaders, and international guests. Major media outlets, including Shenzhen Special Zone News and Shenzhen News Network, were also present, capturing the essence of this industry-defining moment.

The convergence of these two “Oscars” of the automotive aftermarket not only celebrated the year’s outstanding achievements but also underscored the powerful synergies unleashed through cross-industry collaboration and shared channels. Industry insiders highlighted that the coexistence of these events vividly demonstrated the potential of integrated development and shared growth in the face of emerging market dynamics.

AI Empowerment: A New Chapter for Industry Development

Amidst the rapid advancements in technology, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a core driver of industrial transformation. At the event, the “AI+ Empowerment Action Declaration” was officially launched. Mr. Jianhua Shi, Deputy Secretary-General of the China EV100; Mr. Guoxu Chen, former doctoral supervisor at the Logistics Engineering College of the People’s Liberation Army; Mr. Zhenhui Zhang, Chairman of the Expert Committee of the National Lubricant Alliance of the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation; Mr. Jianwei Wang, Chairman of the Event Organizing Committee; and brand representatives from the tire, lubricant, and automotive service sectors were all present to witness this significant moment. The consensus “Embrace AI, Navigate the Future” marks the official beginning of a new chapter of deep integration between the industry and AI, injecting strong momentum into the development of new-quality productivity.

Setting Industry Benchmarks and Charting the Future

The LubTop Review, now in its 12th year, has long been hailed as the “Oscar” of the lubricant and automotive aftermarket. It is dedicated to summarizing the year’s achievements in brand, technology, and product innovation, while providing objective insights for downstream channels and consumers. This year’s event, with its rigorous six-month selection process, employed a comprehensive evaluation system across five dimensions: innovation drive, market synergy, user experience, industry leadership, and green development. The process included public voting, third-party technical assessments by SGS, market research, expert reviews, and media observations, culminating in the highly coveted “Top 10 Lubricants” and “Top 10 Tires” lists, featuring brands like ExxonMobil and Michelin.

Widespread Impact and Industry Recognition

The event’s influence was profound, with a total of over 8 million public votes cast and a staggering 98 million views across PC, social media, and matrix platforms. From B2B to B2C, the event left an indelible mark, earning a reputation for its strong credibility, extensive influence, interactive engagement, high acclaim, deep penetration, and broad dissemination.

A Future of Intelligent and Green Innovation

In his keynote address, Mr. Jianhua Shi, Deputy Secretary-General of the China EV100, emphasized the transformative impact of AI on the automotive industry. He highlighted that as AI becomes deeply integrated into automotive technologies, upgrades in intelligent driving assistance systems and the perfection of the Internet of Vehicles will not only enhance consumer experiences but also drive significant changes in the business models and technologies of the lubricant and tire industries. The future, he suggested, holds vast potential for both sectors.

The dual launch of LubTop2024 and ApexTire2024 is more than a celebration of excellence; it is a roadmap for the future. Against the backdrop of global industrial restructuring and the new energy revolution, the theme “Intelligent Innovation and Green Navigation” will guide the industry towards a future of sustainable development. As the automotive aftermarket embraces these changes, it is poised to contribute significantly to global sustainable mobility, offering a vision of intelligent and eco-friendly transportation for the years to come.