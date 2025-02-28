NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Dr. Kinnari Patel, President, Head of R&D + COO at Rocket Pharma joins Trinity Chavez to discuss the impact of rare disease. Listen to the full conversation with Dr. Patel and Rocket Pharma CEO Dr. Gaurav Shah and tune into today’s NYSE TV Live to learn more about Rare Disease Day.

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE + RARE DISEASE DAY AWARENESS

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 28th

Investors weigh latest inflation read and anticipate impact on markets

Wall Street wraps up down week highlighted by weak economic data

NYSE Façade will illuminate for Rare Disease Day after trading concludes

