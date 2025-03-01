Bridge Alliance and Aduna form strategic partnership to accelerate global network API access

Bridge Alliance is partnering with Aduna to deliver CAMARA-based network APIs on a global scale.

The combination of Aduna’s extensive market presence with Bridge Alliance’s reach in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East drives the next wave of services innovation via common APIs across industry-leading partner networks.

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bridge Alliance, a global alliance of premier mobile operators, will be joining forces with Aduna, the landmark venture between Ericsson and global telecom leaders, to accelerate the adoption and innovation of common Application Programming interfaces (APIs) – bringing CAMARA-based network APIs to the ecosystem on a global scale.

Network APIs are at the center of a new era of opportunity for the telecom industry, and simplified access to them will empower developers and enterprises to create new use cases across multiple sectors.

Bridge Alliance’s API Exchange (BAEx), powered by Singtel’s Paragon orchestration platform, is designed to aggregate APIs from any mobile operator and simplifies access by offering customers a single integration and contract without the need to work with multiple operators bilaterally. To date, 14 leading telcos comprising Airtel, AIS, China Unicom, CSL, CTM, Globe, Maxis, MobiFone, Optus, Singtel, SK Telecom, stc, Taiwan Mobile and Telkomsel have endorsed BAEx.

Aduna, combines and sells network APIs globally through a growing global ecosystem of mobile operator network partners and developer platform partners, to ensure that new applications can operate seamlessly across networks. This paves the way for developers to innovate much more quickly and easily. Aduna’s partners already represent a significant part of the world’s mobile network markets and this latest collaboration with Bridge Alliance will further accelerate global access to network APIs.

The partnership between Bridge Alliance and Aduna will add value towards industry API standards (such as GSMA Open Gateway, CAMARA and TM Forum) and also the developer and enterprise ecosystems via aligned product roadmaps, avoiding fragmentation in supported APIs. This new partnership will enable millions more developers to access advanced network capabilities and drive the next wave of services innovation via common APIs across industry-leading partner networks.

Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna, said “Aduna is at the forefront of changing the mobile connectivity industry and creating new monetization opportunities. Providing developers with ubiquitous access to open, programmable network functionality through common APIs will empower them to innovate at hyperscale. This partnership with Bridge Alliance accelerates Aduna’s aims by offering telecom operators and developers unparalleled access to harmonized network APIs across partner networks, while offering all Bridge Alliance members access to Network APIs across Aduna’s global partner network.”

Dr Ong Geok Chwee, CEO of Bridge Alliance, said, “”This collaboration demonstrates the spirit of partnership that Bridge Alliance stands for. Together with Aduna, we will join industry efforts like GSMA’s Open Gateway to drive the development of a broader ecosystem of CAMARA APIs. Our streamlined technical and commercial framework for network APIs will benefit all parties, from mobile operators to enterprise customers who will be able to consume telco APIs for their regional business with ease.”

About Bridge Alliance

Bridge Alliance, the leading mobile alliance for premier operators and their customers in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024. Our alliance today covers 35 members who serve over 1 billion customers collectively across these regions. Our goal is to build group capabilities and create value for our members by enabling compelling roaming services and experience, offering multi-market enterprise and IoT solutions, and delivering savings and benefits through leveraging group economies.

Bridge Alliance’s members and partners include: Airtel (India, Sri Lanka, and the Airtel subsidiaries in Africa: Chad, Condo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Kenya, Malawi, Madagascar, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia), AIS, China Telecom, China Unicom, CSL, CTM, Deutsche Telekom, Globe, Maxis, Metfone, MobiFone, Optus, Singtel, SK Telesom, stc (Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait), Softbank Corp, Taiwan Mobile, and Telkomsel.

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world’s leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include: América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna’s developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

