LISEN Ultra Slim Series – The Slimmest MagSafe Portable Charger on Amazon

Lisen 0.3” Ultra Slim 5000mAh Alloy MagSafe Power Bank

NEW YORK, March 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In the 1950s, the world’s first computers occupied entire rooms and consumed as much electricity as a small town just to power up. Over time, these behemoths evolved into desktops, which, while more compact, were still cumbersome. By 2008, laptops had slimmed down to be thinner than a dictionary, transforming our pockets into gateways to the digital world. Similarly, mobile phones have transitioned from the bulky “brick phones” of the past to the sleek, card-like devices we use today.

This evolution underscores a fundamental truth: as devices become smarter, they also strive to become more “invisible.” Enter the LISEN 0.3” Ultra Slim Magnetic Charger—a power bank so thin it rivals the dimensions of a business card. As Fortune Magazine aptly noted, “It took 70 years for humans to shrink an electrical device to the size of a business card, and now, that energy can be conveniently tucked into a shirt pocket.”



LISEN Ultra Slim Series redefines portability and convenience in the world of portable chargers

Slim and Subtle

The standout feature of the LISEN Ultra Slim MagSafe Power Bank is its remarkable thinness. It attaches seamlessly to your iPhone, adding negligible bulk and making it feel like an extension of your device rather than an accessory. Unlike traditional bulky power banks, this one is so slim you might forget it’s even there. While its 5,000mAh capacity isn’t the largest on the market, it’s perfectly suited for everyday use, serving as a reliable backup for on-the-go moments. It’s not designed to provide multiple full recharges or last through a weekend, but it’s the ultimate pocket-friendly companion for those who prioritize portability and minimalism.

Minimal fuss, Fast charging

The LISEN Ultra Slim MagSafe Power Bank isn’t aiming to be the largest MagSafe battery available—it’s designed to be the most convenient. With a 5,000mAh capacity and a weight of just 0.4oz, it’s lightweight enough to go unnoticed. Simply snap it on and go. It can fully charge your iPhone in just two hours, making it ideal for off-site meetings, errands, or long day trips. This power bank ensures you stay connected without the burden of carrying a heavy brick.

Magnesium-Aluminum Alloy & Curved Grip

To enhance the user experience, LISEN has moved away from traditional plastic and silicone materials, opting instead for a premium magnesium-aluminum alloy. This material, combined with an anodized finish, showcases a sleek glacier grey color and offers superior heat dissipation, which helps extend battery life. Additionally, the smooth curved edges provide an ergonomic grip, elevating both comfort and usability.

Genuine quality assurance

The LISEN Ultra Slim Power Bank comes with a host of certifications, including FCC, UL, TUV, DOE, CEC, UN, and RoHS, ensuring top-notch safety and reliability. It is also UN 38.3 certified, making it safe for air travel to Europe and beyond. Backed by a 12-month warranty, this power bank is as dependable as it is stylish.

Find More Power Banks Match Your Needs

Lisen 0.5” Ultra Slim 10000mAh Alloy MagSafe Power Bank → If the Lisen 0.3” Ultra Slim 5000mAh Power Bank is for those looking for the ultimate in lightness, this LISEN 0.5” Ultra Slim 10000mAh Power Bank is for those looking for a balance of lightness and practicality.

More capacity: Capacity increased from 5000 to 10000, thickness from 0.3 to 0.5

Upgrade Charging Speed: 7.5W wireless charging to 15W wireless charging (7.5W wireless charging for iPhone), 18W wired charging to 22.5W wired charging 25% faster charging speeds

10,000mAh All-Day Power: Keeps you unplugged for work, travel, or critical calls.

Lisen Qi2 10000mAh MagSafe Power Bank With Stand → If you are a real technology control, charging speed has a relatively high demand, then this Qi2 Magsafe Power Bank is absolutely suitable for you, not only compatible with Qi2, charging to Apple to achieve a real 15W, wired charging is also upgraded from the traditional 20W/22.5W to 30W, charging efficiency to achieve a qualitative leap; comes with a bracket function, is absolutely suitable for the daily love of charging while fixing the phone to use the people!

More Practical : MagSafe→MagSafe with Stand, Truly free your hands

Upgrade Charging Speed: 7.5W wireless charging for iPhone →15W wireless charging for iPhone (30W wired), future-proof compatibility for seamless, secure charging.

Kickstand Included – Perfect for FaceTime, movies, or bedside clock mode. Cord-free convenience with adjustable angles.

