MAIRE AND KAZAKH-BRITISH TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY SIGN MEMORANDUM ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND EDUCATION TO FOSTER COMPETENCES FOR THE ENERGY TRANSITION

MILAN, March 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MAIRE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU) to cooperate on further enhancing international collaboration in research and education, fostering innovation and development to support the energy transition.

This three-year agreement aims to promote a range of initiatives, including guest lectures by MAIRE’s experts for KBTU students, internship opportunities at the company’s facilities, sponsorship awards and research grants for outstanding KBTU students, and support for KBTU graduates in job placements and career development. As part of the agreement, KBTU is launching a new educational program focused on the energy transition, as well as modular courses for master’s students. The program aims to train highly qualified specialists with expertise in sustainable energy and innovative technologies. Additionally, the partnership includes joint supervision of master’s theses.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Maratbek T. Gabdullin, Rector of KBTU, and Niccolò Heilpern, Central Asia, Caspian and Turkey Region Vice President, MAIRE group, at the presence of Mr. Edoardo Crisafulli, cultural attaché of the Italian Embassy in Kazakhstan and Director of the Italian Institute of Culture in Almaty, Mr Martino Castellani, Director of ITA/ICE.

This MoU reinforces the Group’s belief that partnerships with universities are crucial to developing the technical and engineering skills required today, enabling to face the challenges of the energy transition with a new perspective. This is what clearly emerges from the study “Climate goals: winning the challenge of climate goals through the creation of skills and competences worldwide. Addendum 1: focus Azerbaijan – Kazakhstan” carried out by the Fondazione MAIRE and presented during COP29 in Baku. The energy transition process in the Country requires a substantial upskilling of the workforce acknowledging the need for additional training in energy transition-related topics to position itself advantageously in the emerging green economy landscape.

KBTU Rector (Chairman of the Board) Maratbek Gabdullin emphasized:

“This memorandum opens new opportunities for KBTU students and faculty. Collaboration with MAIRE will provide our students access to cutting-edge knowledge, innovative technologies, and real-world experience in a leading international company. We are confident that this initiative will contribute to the training of highly qualified specialists in high demand during the global energy transition.”

Niccolò Heilpern, Central Asia, Caspian and Turkey Region VP of MAIRE, commented: “We are eager to start this cooperation with KBTU aimed at fostering innovation while sharing our know-how to support academic excellence in line with our In-Country Value strategy for Kazakhstan. This collaboration will provide valuable opportunities for KBTU students and contribute to develop skills and competences in the regional industry scenario”.