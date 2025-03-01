Wolfbox Unveils New G900 Tripro Dash Cams With Superior, High-Clarity Night Vision

Available as both an interior dash cam and bumper-mounted camera, the Wolfbox G900 Tripro 3-channel mirror dash cam is powered by PureCel®Plus pixel technology that can capture minute details such as license plate numbers in low lighting conditions.

DALLAS, March 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wolfbox , a leader in automotive electronics, is expanding its suite of aftermarket accessories with the launch of new G900 Tripro 3-channel mirror dash cams. Designed to improve driving safety both inside and outside vehicles, the Wolfbox G900 Tripro Dash Cam has a large 12″ touchscreen rear view mirror and is available as an in-cabin dash cam or bumper-mounted camera .

The two models, both priced at US$359.99, build on the success of their predecessor – the popular Wolfbox G900 Pro Mirror Dash Cam – with enhanced features like clearer night vision, higher resolution imaging, and a blistering 5.8GHz-8MB video transmission speed that allows users to quickly download their videos in real time.



Wolfbox G900 Tripro Dash Cam

Wolfbox is the first to develop a 3-channel touchscreen rear view mirror dash cam with a bumper camera, designed specifically to eliminate blind spots and improve driving safety in backlit or low-light conditions and nighttime scenarios. Both cabin and bumper models can accurately capture licence plates and details of the surrounding environment through HDR recording, even in direct sunlight or the glare of a headlight.

Both Wolfbox G900 Tripro Dash Cam models are equipped with a Sony IMX678 STARVIS 2-powered front camera as well as a rear camera that leverages the industry-leading PureCel®Plus pixel technology, which significantly enhances sensor sensitivity and full well capacity to pick up more light. This technology boosts low-light performance and improves color reproduction, enabling the rear camera to deliver unparalleled 4K clarity and superior low-light performance.

On the G900 Tripro dash cam’s impressive 12″ touchscreen rear view mirror display, drivers can also choose between single-screen and multi-screen display modes – enabling drivers to maintain 360° awareness of their surroundings, both inside and outside the car.

The Bumper version of the Wolfbox G900 Tripro Dash Cam is designed with SUVs and 4×4 trucks in mind. It features two-channel weatherproofing that excels in challenging environments such as rain and snow, and is tested to withstand submersion in up to one meter of water for 12 hours.

The Cabin version of the Wolfbox G900 Tripro Dash Cam, on the other hand, boasts 4 infrared sensors that illuminate the vehicle cabin with a non-intrusive glow, making it easier to see in the cabin at night. This feature is especially useful for families with young children, as well as drivers for taxi services such as Uber and Lyft.

Preorders for the Cabin version (US$359.99) of the Wolfbox G900 Tripro Dash Cam are available between March 1 to 25, 2025, for $50 off on Wolfbox’s website: https://wolfbox.com/products/wolfbox-g900tripro-cabin-version-3-channel-dash-camera

The Cabin version can also be ordered through Amazon from March 25, 2025.

Preorders for the Bumper version (US$359.99) of the Wolfbox G900 Tripro Dash Cam are available between March 1 to 31, 2025, for $50 off on Wolfbox’s website: https://wolfbox.com/products/wolfbox-g900tripro-bumper-version-3-channel-rearview-mirror

The Bumper version can also be ordered through Amazon from March 30, 2025.

G900 Tripro Dash Cam (Cabin version)

Tech specs

Display Screen Size: 12″

Machine Weight: 496g

Size: 300*80*42mm

Battery: Farad capacitor 5.5V/5F

In the box

4K Mirror Dash Cam

Mirror Dash Cam 1080P Extra (Cabin) Camera

2.5K Rear Camera

Rear Camera GPS

Power Supply Cable with Car Charger

Rear Cam Cable

Adhesive

4 Rubber Straps

5 Cable Clips

User Manual

G900 Tripro Dash Cam (Bumper version)

Tech specs

Display Screen Size: 12″

Machine Weight: 496g

Size: 300*80*42mm

Battery: Farad capacitor 5.5V/5F

In the box

4K Mirror Dash Cam

Mirror Dash Cam 1080P Extra (Bumper) Camera

2.5K Rear Camera

Rear Camera GPS

Power Supply Cable with Car Charger

Rear Cam Cable

Adhesive

Rubber Straps*4

Cable Clips*5

User Manual

About Wolfbox

Founded in 2019, Wolfbox is a leading brand in automotive electronics that specializes in advanced smart mirrors and dash cams, as well as other auto accessories such as jump starters, car fridges, and more. Wolfbox has satisfied over 800,000 drivers in 89 countries, and continues to innovate and revolutionise the auto accessories market with high-tech automotive gadgets and electronics for tech-savvy consumers and outdoor activity enthusiasts.