2025 Kingdee Group Global Partner Conference: Empowering Global Partners for World – Class Excellence

XI’AN, China, March 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On March 1, 2025, Kingdee Group Global Partner Conference was held in Xi’an City. The conference was organized by Kingdee Group(0268.HK). More than 2,000 Kingdee ecological partners from China, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and other regions gathered together to jointly discuss the global digital ecological landscape driven by AI technology.

At the conference, Shaochun XU, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Kingdee stated, “Deepseek’s groundbreaking progress marks the arrival of the true era of AI popularization. I strongly believe that the golden decade of global AI+SaaS has arrived. Kingdee will remain committed to an AI-first, subscription-first, and quality-first strategy, while continuously exploring new opportunities in scenario-based applications and international expansion. In the past, Chinese enterprises largely relied on foreign management standards. But today, we must truly integrate the ‘AI+SaaS‘ model into China’s business landscape and establish best practices.“

Yong ZHANG, President of Kingdee Group, stated, “Looking ahead, Kingdee is dedicated to building a world-class AI-driven enterprise management cloud and developing solutions based on scenario-driven, AI-first, and global strategies. Kingdee will always position technology and innovation as its core competitive strengths, and take AI as a key pillar of our strategy to empower the growth of ecosystem partners.”

So far, Kingdee’s ecosystem has encompassed over 5,000 partners, with nearly 250 ISV partners developing digital products on the Kingdee Cosmic platform, covering more than 170 countries and regions. Establishing a global ecosystem of partners has become a key initiative in Kingdee’s internationalization strategy. At the conference, Kingdee held a signing ceremony with partners from 10 countries and regions. Over the past three decades, Kingdee has become a globally renowned enterprise management cloud SaaS company. In collaboration with like-minded partners, Kingdee is committed to leveraging AI technologies to reshape the global software market ecosystem and empower enterprises worldwide on their journey to world-class excellence.