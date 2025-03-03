AB Token Now Live on Bitget, with a $3.5 Million Airdrop to Boost Global Ecosystem Expansion

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AB DAO announced that $AB has been officially listed on Bitget (bitget.com) in the Innovation Zone and Web3 Zone, further expanding its global trading channels and accelerating AB’s adoption in the Web3 space. This listing marks another significant milestone for the AB DAO ecosystem, allowing more users to trade and hold $AB conveniently while enhancing market liquidity.

Bitget: A Top 3 Global Exchange

As a leading cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget is known for its secure, efficient, and innovative trading experience and has ranked among the top three exchanges on Coingecko, demonstrating its strong market presence. With $AB now listed on Bitget, AB DAO has gained increased global exposure, allowing mainstream traders direct access to participate in the AB ecosystem.

Bitget x AB Carnival: Share 235,502,000 AB Worth $3.5 Million

To celebrate $AB’s official listing on Bitget, both parties have launched a $3.5 million AB airdrop event. Tens of thousands of BGB, BTC, ETH holders, as well as depositors and traders, will have the opportunity to receive rewards. This initiative will bring in a large number of new token holders, significantly enhancing AB DAO’s global ecosystem influence.

Airdrop Events:

Event 1: PoolX – Stake BTC, ETH, and BGB to Earn AB

Total Airdrop Pool: 165,607,000 AB

Event 2: CandyBomb – Deposit & Trade to Earn AB

Total Airdrop Pool: 69,895,000 AB

Event Details:

https://www.bitget.com/support/articles/12560603823486

AB Trading Pair Information

Trading Pair: AB/USDT

Deposit Open: Open

Trading Open: March 3, 2025 , 18:00 (UTC+8)

, 18:00 (UTC+8) Withdrawal Open: March 4, 2025 , 19:00 (UTC+8)

AB DAO Ecosystem Continues to Expand

With the Bitget listing, users can also trade $AB on the following exchanges:

HTX (htx.com)

MEXC (mexc.com)

4E (eeee.com)

BingX (bingx.com) (Coming Soon)

BitMart (bitmart.com) (Coming Soon)

The $AB listing on Bitget is a key milestone in AB DAO’s global expansion strategy. Moving forward, AB DAO will continue to integrate with more trading platforms, expand use cases, and accelerate ecosystem development.

Stay Updated on AB DAO