ANICAV to participate in Foodex Japan 2025 with Cooking Demos and Tasting Sessions highlighting Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe

TOKYO, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ANICAV, the Italian National Association of Canned Vegetable Industries, is thrilled to announce its participation in Foodex Japan 2025, taking place from 11 to 14 March 2025.



Foodex Japan serves as an ideal platform for ANICAV to connect with food industry professionals, culinary enthusiasts, and consumers who appreciate the rich flavours and nutritional benefits of EU and Italian canned tomatoes. Visitors to the ANICAV booth E2 – V28 will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the versatility of Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe through interactive cooking demonstrations led by the renowned chefs Viviana Marrocoli and Ikuko Kaitani.

In the first 11 months of 2024, Japan imported canned tomatoes from Italy worth 132.7 million euros (approximately 99,607 tonnes). Projecting the result also to the missing month (December), a final value of around 144.8 million is estimated in 2024 representing a growth compared to 2023 of 14.1%. The growth in volume (tonnes of canned tomatoes) exported to Japan (final 2024 estimate is 108,662 tonnes) is equal to 10.9%. The difference between the growth in value and volume is explained by a slight increase in prices per tonne of exported canned tomatoes.

Daily Programme Highlights:

Cooking Demonstrations: Each day, the two chefs will create delicious recipes using a variety of Italian canned tomatoes: whole peeled, cherry, chopped, passata and concentrate. Attendees will learn how to incorporate these ingredients into their everyday cooking, transforming simple meals into gourmet experiences.

“We are excited to bring a taste of Italy to Foodex Japan 2025,” said Giovanni De Angelis, Director General at ANICAV. “Our cooking demos and tasting sessions are designed to highlight the incredible quality and versatility of canned tomatoes and to share our passion for quality ingredients with the Japanese market.”

ABOUT RED GOLD FROM EUROPE & ANICAV

RED GOLD is the name of the EU (European Union) programme to raise awareness about EU preserved (canned) tomatoes 100% Made in Europe.

ANICAV – the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries – members account for over 60% of all the processed tomatoes in Italy, and nearly all of the whole peeled tomatoes produced.

With a focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability, ANICAV advocates for the growth and recognition of Italian canned products both domestically and internationally.

For more information visit our website https://redgoldfromeurope.jp https://anicav.it

