APP Group Introduces Foopak Bio Natura to South Korea’s Thriving Sustainable Packaging Market

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — APP Group has entered South Korea’s paper packaging market as the demand for eco-friendly solutions has risen in the past few years. Based on the survey platform Statista, in 2023, the sales value of environment-friendly products in South Korea amounted to approximately 4.76 trillion South Korean won and is estimated to grow continuously. With its flagship product Foopak Bio Natura, APP Group aims to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions in the South Korean market.

Paper packaging is used for various purposes, such as protecting, preserving, transporting, and marketing goods. Consumers have become more environmentally conscious, and as paper packaging is biodegradable and renewable, it has become a popular choice in South Korea with consumers willing to pay more for sustainable products.

With Foopak Bio Natura’s presence in Korea, APP Group is keen to be in line with South Korea’s mission to reduce plastic waste by 50%.The Foopak Bio Natura is a versatile, compostable, and food-safe paper packaging solution ideal for various industries, including food service. The product is known for its safety, guaranteeing no chemical migration to food or beverage with certifications from FDA, BfR, ISEGA, ISO, PEFC and SVLK.

With its quality, Foopak aims to help businesses meet sustainability goals while delivering practical, high-quality packaging. “We are thrilled to bring Foopak Bio Natura to South Korea’s dynamic market. As businesses and consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability, APP Group is proud to deliver innovative packaging solutions that align with these values and support a more sustainable future,” stated Gavin Gunawan, Regional Sales Head, Far East Asia.

In addition to addressing business needs, APP Group is dedicated to supporting South Korea’s sustainability goals and eco-friendly initiatives with its planet-friendly solutions, fostering a greener landscape for the country.

About APP Group

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.