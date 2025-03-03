BioRes Ruizhi BLC Implant System Showcased in China, Addressing Rising Demand for High-quality Implants

WALNUT, Calif., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BioRes Dentech Inc. showcased its Ruizhi BLC Implant System at Dental South China 2025, a premium product line jointly launched by BioRes Dentech Inc. and Besmile, designed exclusively for China’s market. With advanced bone preservation technology and outstanding clinical performance, the system aims to redefine precision implantology, addressing the growing demand for reliable, high-quality implants.

Unlocking China’s Growing Implant Market Potential

China’s dental implant market has grown significantly, yet its implant penetration rate remains low at 59.1 implants per 10,000 people in 2023, far below developed countries, like the U.S. (100-200) and South Korea (500).

This gap highlights immense potential. In 2024, the market generated USD 391.4 million in revenue and is projected to reach USD 618.9 million by 2030, driven by initiatives like bulk procurement, which cut implant costs by 55%.

However, the market still lacks affordable, high-quality implants ensuring long-term stability, raising concerns over failure rates and complications.

BioRes Ruizhi BLC Implant System: A Solution for Lifelong Stability

Partnering with Besmile, BioRes introduces the Ruizhi BLC Implant System, designed for lifelong stability. It minimizes pain and gum disease risks while simplifying procedures for clinicians. Its advanced bone preservation technology promotes alveolar bone retention, ensuring long-term peri-implant tissue stability. The self-tapping design enhances initial stability, safety, and efficiency, addressing critical market needs.

Backed by extensive clinical research, the system boasts a 0% mechanical complication rate over 4 years and a 99.05% success rate over 5 years—surpassing the industry average of 94-96%. These results highlight its reliability and potential to set a new benchmark in dental implant solutions.

About BioRes Dentech Inc.

Based in Walnut, CA, BioRes Dentech Inc. advances dental health through cutting-edge technology and innovation, supporting oral health professionals and enhancing patient outcomes worldwide.

About Chengdu Besmile Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Besmile specializes in dental CAD/CAM materials, equipment, and implant systems, delivering cutting-edge digital solutions for dental labs and practices. With in-house R&D and advanced manufacturing, Besmile partners with 1,000+ clients in 100+ countries, aiming to lead the global dental industry through innovation and excellence.