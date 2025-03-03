Bruno Marc Redefines Men’s Oxford Shoes for Spring 2025

Distinct Designs for Every Defining Moment — From Office to Weekend

NEW YORK, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Bruno Marc Spring 2025 Men’s Oxford Collection redefines what it means to wear an Oxford. Designed for men who demand sophistication without sacrifice, this collection seamlessly blends classic craftsmanship with cutting-edge comfort, delivering lightweight flexibility, effortless polish, and all-day ease. Whether stepping into the boardroom, out on the town, or anywhere in between, this collection empowers men to move with confidence.



Bruno Marc redefines classic dress shoes with its Oxford Collection, seamlessly blending timeless sophistication with premium sneaker-like comfort. This innovative lineup ushers in a new era of performance-driven elegance.

With an unwavering commitment to redefining modern luxury, Bruno Marc has engineered a collection that challenges the limitations of traditional dress shoes. By fusing timeless Oxford sophistication with premium sneaker comfort, the Oxford Collection brings a new era of performance-driven elegance—because the right shoes don’t just complement an outfit; they set the tone for success.

Spring Forward in Revolutionized Oxfords for Every Moment

BUSINESS CASUAL: The Competitive Edge in Style

For professionals who demand sharp style with all-day comfort, this selection delivers an effortless transition from work to after-hours. Whether dominating meetings, leading presentations, or networking over dinner, these Oxfords redefine business casual with a performance-driven edge.

CrossFlex GentEdge – A refined yet relaxed Oxford with a premium vegan leather upper, arch-supporting cushioning, and a flexible sole for power moves with ease.

MaxFlex SuiteCraft – Designed for next-level comfort, this breathable wingtip Oxford features moisture-wicking lining, shock-absorbing support, and a lightweight, modernized design.

KnitFlex SmartCraft – A tech-driven Oxford with a stretch-knit upper, cushioned midsole, and grippy outsole for superior traction and step-by-step comfort.

ACTIVE: Laid-back, never off your game.

For the man who moves through life with ease, this lineup blends refined style with luxurious, sneaker-like comfort. Whether grabbing coffee, navigating city streets, or meeting friends for brunch, these versatile designs deliver effortless sophistication with every step.

MaxFlex ActiveMetro – A hybrid Oxford-sneaker with a breathable knit upper, responsive cushioning, and slip-resistant traction — all the polish, none of the stiffness.

Theo sneakers – A certified slip-resistant work shoe with a shock-absorbing EVA midsole, designed for all-day wear in work settings without compromising style.

Sage Slip-On Loafers – A modern, easygoing loafer with a lightweight sole, stretch-knit upper, and cloud-like comfort for all-day ease.

DRESS: Big Stage, Big Style.

These styles are built for life’s defining moments—whether it’s a wedding, anniversary, graduation ceremony, or milestone celebration. Designed for the modern gentleman, these Oxfords combine timeless aesthetics with next-generation comfort and flexibility.

MaxFlex SuiteCraft – A statement wingtip Oxford that merges classic detailing with modern performance technology for style that rises to every occasion.

CrossFlex NeatPolish+ – A sleek and structured dress shoe with a genuine vegan leather upper, advanced arch support, and a shock-absorbing footbed for effortless sophistication.

Everett Classic Velvet Loafers – A show-stopping slip-on featuring a patent vegan leather upper, luxe velvet detailing, and a TPR outsole for a polished, elevated finish.

Designed for the Modern Man: Lightweight. Flexible. Unstoppable.

Traditional dress shoes often come with a trade-off between style and comfort—but not anymore. The Bruno Marc Spring 2025 Oxford Collection is made with premium materials, performance-inspired outsoles, and innovative cushioning, ensuring that every step is as smooth as it is stylish. With ergonomic footbeds, breathable linings, and lightweight flexibility, these Oxfords are made for the man who refuses to be slowed down—whether he’s stepping into the office, onto the streets, or onto life’s biggest stages.

Step Into the New Era of Oxfords

Spring style calls for versatility, comfort, and effortless polish—and the Bruno Marc Spring 2025 Oxford Collection delivers. From high-stakes boardrooms to casual rooftop gatherings, these five styles ensure you’re always stepping forward in confidence.

Available Now

Explore the Bruno Marc Oxford collection on Amazon, Official Website, TikTok, JustFab, and in selected retail stores. Step into this season’s most coveted styles and elevate your wardrobe with our exceptional range of Oxfords. Discover unparalleled value and quality, where timeless design meets enduring comfort.

About Bruno Marc

Bruno Marc is on a mission to redefine modern luxury, offering impeccably crafted footwear that embodies sophistication without the premium price. With an unwavering commitment to quality and refinement, Bruno Marc delivers shoes that blend timeless elegance with contemporary style, making high-end fashion accessible to every man. By prioritizing craftsmanship and attention to detail, Bruno Marc ensures that luxury is not just a statement but a standard, bringing a touch of sophistication to everyday life.