Bybit Report: Gold Set to Surpass $3,000 in 2025

DUBAI, UAE, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has released its latest Bybit Commodity Insight Report . The report provides key insights into the macroeconomic and geopolitical trends driving gold’s bullish trajectory, analyzing the factors that could push the precious metal to new all-time highs.

Key Highlights:

Bullish Outlook: Gold is expected to surpass $3,000 per ounce in 2025, supported by strong macroeconomic and geopolitical factors.

Inflation Hedge: Persistent inflation above the Federal Reserve's target strengthens gold's role as a hedge against currency devaluation.

Persistent inflation above the Federal Reserve’s target strengthens gold’s role as a hedge against currency devaluation. Monetary Policy Shifts: Anticipated U.S. interest rate cuts could boost gold’s appeal over interest-bearing assets.

Anticipated U.S. interest rate cuts could boost gold’s appeal over interest-bearing assets. Geopolitical Tensions: Global conflicts, including U.S.- China tensions and the Russia – Ukraine war, are driving demand for safe-haven assets.

Global conflicts, including U.S.- tensions and the – war, are driving demand for safe-haven assets. Central Bank Demand: Record-breaking gold purchases, especially by China and Russia , provide structural support for higher prices.

Record-breaking gold purchases, especially by and , provide structural support for higher prices. Technical Momentum: Breaking past $3,000 could accelerate gains toward $3 ,200–$3,500.

Breaking past could accelerate gains toward ,200–$3,500. Investor Confidence: Strong ETF inflows and speculative positioning signal a bullish market sentiment.

Macroeconomic Drivers

With inflation projected to remain above 2%, gold continues to serve as a hedge against declining purchasing power. The Federal Reserve’s expected rate cuts could further increase demand, as lower real interest rates make gold more attractive than fixed-income assets.



Geopolitical Uncertainty

Ongoing conflicts and global instability are reinforcing gold’s safe-haven appeal. Historically, gold has outperformed during periods of geopolitical stress, with investors turning to it as a hedge against uncertainty. The current environment suggests this trend will continue.

Central Bank Accumulation

Central banks purchased over 1,000 metric tons of gold in 2024, a trend expected to persist as countries like China and Russia diversify away from the U.S. dollar. This steady accumulation supports prices and limits downside risk.

Technical Strength & Market Sentiment

Gold remains in a strong uptrend, with key resistance levels in focus. A break above $3,000 could trigger further gains, while ETF inflows and rising futures positions indicate strong investor confidence.

Conclusion

Gold’s path to $3,000 is driven by inflation, central bank demand, geopolitical uncertainty, and positive technical indicators. As global instability persists, gold’s status as a safe-haven asset is expected to strengthen.

For a deeper analysis of these trends, access the full Bybit Commodity Insight Report from Bybit.

