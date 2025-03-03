CBAK Energy to Participate at Upcoming Jefferies 6th Asia Forum in Hong Kong

DALIAN, China, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy”, or the “Company”), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider, today announced its participation in the following investor conference – Jefferies 6th Asia Forum (“Jefferies Forum” or the “Conference”) in Hong Kong.

On Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 4:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time (3:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 18, 2025), CBAK Energy management will host a group meeting at the Jefferies Forum. The Company will provide a comprehensive overview of corporate strategy and industry outlook, and will engage in a Q&A session at the end. For investors who wish to speak with the management, please contact the even team of Jefferies at Jefferies_Asia_Events@jefferies.com or the IR team of CBAK Energy at ir@cbak.com.cn.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company’s products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian and Nanjing, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

