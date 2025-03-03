Celebrating Sixty Years Of Innovation, Influence, And Impact: Alliance Manchester Business School (AMBS) Looks Back On A Business Education Legacy Spanning Decades

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Alliance Manchester Business School (AMBS), the business faculty of the esteemed The University of Manchester, marked its 60th anniversary with a special celebration event for Southeast Asia in Singapore. The cocktail reception, held at The Villa at Singapore Botanic Gardens, commemorates six decades of academic excellence, thought leadership, and AMBS’s profound influence on the global business landscape, through its strong presence in Singapore and across Southeast Asia.



Esteemed hosts and distinguished guests attending the 60th anniversary AMBS cocktail reception at The Villa, Singapore Botanic Gardens.

AMBS’s commitment to interdisciplinary research is evident through its structured framework, encompassing;

Four Divisions ( Accounting and Finance, Innovation, Management and Policy, People, Management and Organisations, and Management Sciences and Marketing );

( ); Four Institutes ( Work and Equalities, Sustainable Consumption, Productivity, and Innovation Research ); and

( ); and Two Centres (Centre for the Analysis of Investment Risk and Decision and Cognitive Sciences Research Centre).

This approach enables AMBS to take a comprehensive approach to tackling complex business challenges, and in doing so, nurture talent within Singapore’s corporate and entrepreneurial sectors. This same approach was also the centre of the recent celebrations, bringing together academics from various disciplines.

Professor Ken McPhail, Dean of AMBS, and Mr Xavier Duran, Global MBA Director, were key representatives at the event. They were joined by Dr Alan Wu, Executive Director of Asia Programmes, Executive Education, and Ms Lim Bee Ing, Regional Director of Manchester Worldwide Institute of Higher Education South East Asia (MWSEA). Professor McPhail emphasised AMBS’s dedication to Singapore and the ASEAN region, aligning with local priorities for responsible business and sustainable growth.

“This anniversary year is an important moment for Alliance Manchester Business School,” said Professor McPhail. “As part of The University of Manchester, with its tradition of nurturing talent and fostering discoveries, we are proud to play a role in the journeys of numerous Nobel Laureates. Sustainability is a fundamental responsibility, and our interdisciplinary approach equips our students with the critical thinking and collaboration skills to address the complex challenges facing businesses and society in Singapore in the long term.“

AMBS has been a key player in Singapore’s business education landscape for decades, producing high-calibre professionals contributing to the country’s economic success. Established in 1999, Manchester Worldwide Institute of Higher Education South East Asia (MWSEA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The University of Manchester, offering programmes via its local institute. Many AMBS graduates hold leadership roles in Singapore’s top corporations, from banking giants like DBS Bank and United Overseas Bank (UOB) to multinational firms headquartered in the city.

MWSEA and university alumni also champion local CSR initiatives, including the Manchester Day of Action and the Art & Bowling Charity Day supporting the President’s Challenge. By tackling real-world challenges and delivering practical recommendations through the Live Business Capstone project module, where they collaborate with NGOs, social enterprises and SMEs to provide strategic consultancy, students also help businesses drive sustainability and social value while applying their MBA knowledge in meaningful ways.

The AMBS Global MBA’s hybrid structure also allows Singaporean professionals to gain a world-class education while continuing to work in the city’s fast-paced industries. In addition to that, AMBS is also currently exploring opportunities to work with Singapore’s SkillsFuture initiative to enhance lifelong learning and executive education. As part of this commitment, the university has developed a series of short business courses that offer executive-level education, culminating in a Diploma in Leadership upon completing four courses. These programmes emphasise strategic upskilling, professional advancement, and flexible learning, thereby supporting Singapore’s business leaders as they work towards boosting the nation’s economy. This includes utilising their robust global alumni network to give graduates a competitive edge in cross-border trade and multinational ventures.

AMBS alumnus, Dr. Prem Kumar Nair, Group Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare, leads Asia’s largest private healthcare group, listed on both the Singapore Exchange and Bursa Malaysia. With a focus on delivering comprehensive healthcare services internationally, IHH Healthcare operates in a rapidly evolving and complex industry. Reflecting on how the school’s MBA programme strengthened his ability to drive impact in this sector. “The AMBS MBA shaped my ability to lead with impact in a highly complex and evolving industry. The programme’s emphasis on strategic thinking and global perspective equipped me to tackle healthcare challenges with confidence. AMBS fosters a global mindset and a commitment to sustainability—values that align deeply with my work in healthcare. I am proud to be part of a network that drives meaningful change across industries and borders.“

Fellow alumnus, Henry Tan, CEO of softScheck, also highlighted the transformative impact of his educational experience, crediting it with shaping his leadership in the cybersecurity industry. Under his leadership, softScheck has expanded its footprint across the Asia-Pacific region, strengthening its position as a trusted cybersecurity firm. “The MBA provided me with a strong psychological validation of my ability to compete among the best. During my time at AMBS, I gained invaluable operational insights that enabled me to scale SoftScheck efficiently through different stages of growth. The programme sharpened my ability to navigate complex business challenges, from resource optimization to strategic expansion. Even before AI became a central focus, the MBA equipped me with the adaptability and strategic mindset to stay ahead of technological trends and lead with foresight. It has been a transformative experience that continues to shape my journey as a founder.”

As AMBS celebrates its 60th anniversary, it reaffirms its commitment to developing the next generation of Singaporean leaders. The school will continue to provide cutting-edge education and research, preparing professionals to thrive in the evolving global economy. AMBS remains dedicated to fostering alumni engagement, offering opportunities for them to contribute their expertise and experience to the community, and to drive innovation and solution development for future challenges.

For more information about upcoming events and programmes, visit manchester.edu.sg .

About Manchester Worldwide Institute of Higher Education South East Asia, The University of Manchester & Alliance Manchester Business School

Established in 1999, Manchester Worldwide Institute of Higher Education South East Asia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The University of Manchester, offering programmes via its local institute.

The University of Manchester is ranked 32nd in the world by QS World University Rankings 2023, 5th in the UK research powerhouse in REF 2021 and 2nd in THE Impact ranking 2024. With as many as 26 Nobel Prize winners, the University’s academic pedigree is among the best globally.