DrFirst Recognized for Enabling Technology Leadership in Healthcare by Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DrFirst, a leading innovator in healthcare technology, has been honored with the prestigious Enabling Technology Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan. This recognition highlights how the outstanding contributions of DrFirst bridge critical gaps in healthcare through groundbreaking technology solutions. With its comprehensive platform, DrFirst optimizes the medication journey from prescribing to adherence, with integrated solutions that directly address critical challenges in prescription management and orchestration; medication access, affordability, and adherence; and clinical data accuracy.

The U.S. healthcare market has long struggled with entrenched resistance to change, resulting in isolated healthcare information systems that hinder collaboration. Limited interoperability has led to inefficiencies, medication errors, and unnecessary hospital readmissions. In response to these challenges, DrFirst has developed a holistic, technology-driven approach that empowers healthcare professionals and patients with real-time access to accurate patient information, enhancing decision-making and improving outcomes.

DrFirst has pioneered innovative solutions that integrate with electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), and pharmacy systems, simplifying workflows and transforming how providers, pharmacists, and other stakeholders collaborate for high-quality patient care.

Key achievements that contributed to this award include:

Prescription Orchestration Technology — The company’s latest innovation reinvents how ePrescriptions are shared between providers, pharmacies, and payers, enabling clinical collaboration and custom workflows that speed access to specialty medications.

— The company’s latest innovation reinvents how ePrescriptions are shared between providers, pharmacies, and payers, enabling clinical collaboration and custom workflows that speed access to specialty medications. AI-Powered Solutions — Using artificial intelligence and real-time data sharing, DrFirst innovations minimize prescription errors and boost clinical workflow efficiency.

— Using artificial intelligence and real-time data sharing, DrFirst innovations minimize prescription errors and boost clinical workflow efficiency. Patient Engagement and Adherence — DrFirst digital tools empower patients with cost-saving and educational resources, prescription price transparency, and access to patient support, lowering prescription abandonment.

— DrFirst digital tools empower patients with cost-saving and educational resources, prescription price transparency, and access to patient support, lowering prescription abandonment. Medication Reconciliation Excellence — The company improves the accuracy of medication history, significantly reducing adverse drug events and hospital readmissions.

“Innovation is not just about technology—it’s about empowering people,” said G. Cameron Deemer, DrFirst CEO. “This recognition from Frost & Sullivan underscores our culture of innovation and commitment to eliminating friction in medication management for all stakeholders in healthcare, ultimately achieving better medication outcomes for everyone.”

Through strategic partnerships with over 2,000 hospitals, 270 EHR systems, and 70,000 pharmacies, DrFirst solutions reach 100 million patients annually. The company’s collaborative approach fosters a healthcare ecosystem where providers can make informed, timely decisions while mitigating costs and inefficiencies.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features, functionality, and rapidly growing market acceptance. The award recognizes the solution’s quality and the customer value it delivers.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For 25 years, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. We improve healthcare workflows and help patients start and stay on therapy with end-to-end solutions that enhance prescription access, affordability, and adherence. DrFirst has recently won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including winning Gold in the prestigious Edison Awards in 2023, recognizing our game-changing use of clinical-grade AI to streamline time-consuming healthcare workflows and prevent medication errors. Our solutions help 100 million patients a year and are used by more than 420,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs and health information systems, and over 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

