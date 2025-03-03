Transformation from ESR Gear to ESR Tech further advances the mission of “Tech Made Easier”, enhancing everyday tech experiences with innovative solutions

WILMINGTON, Del., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ESR , a global leader in tech accessories with over 100 million users worldwide, is proud to announce a major milestone in its brand journey, including a new website and enhanced digital experience. This strategic upgrade underscores ESR’s commitment to innovation, user-centric solutions, and its ongoing evolution to elevate everyday tech experiences with greater efficiency and convenience.



ESR Unveils Upgraded Digital Presence Reflecting Its Focus on Innovation and Technology

“The transformation from ESR Gear to ESR Tech marks a pivotal step in our brand journey,” said Tim Wu, ESR’s CEO. “This change reflects our deeper focus on innovation and enriching users’ lives through Tech Made Easier. We are dedicated to simplifying and enhancing tech experiences, expanding our range of world-first products and cutting-edge solutions that empower users by fostering creativity, productivity, and connectivity in all aspects of their daily lives.”

ESR has established itself as a leader in the tech industry, developing a wide range of first-of-their-kind products that combine award-winning design with unmatched functionality. Inspired by Apple’s MagSafe technology in 2020, ESR pioneered innovations in the MagSafe space with its HaloLock ecosystem and CryoBoost™ technology, delivering versatile, easy-to-use products that enhance user convenience. In 2023, ESR expanded its involvement in the Apple ecosystem beyond MagSafe charging with its Geo series that utilizes Find My tracking to redefine the concept of everyday carry. This progress stems from the company’s substantial investment in research and development, leading to an impressive portfolio of over 490 patents to date.

Looking ahead, ESR will continue to explore the possibilities of mobile technology, broadening its product portfolio and global impact, while delivering products and solutions from protection to charging to productivity across a variety of scenarios in users’ everyday lives. As always, ESR will set the standard for seamlessly integrating technology solutions, transforming user experiences, and making technology easier to use.

Key Updates in ESR’s Digital Transformation:

To accompany this transformation, ESR is launching an upgraded website and digital presence, providing users with an improved, seamless experience.

New Website & Domain : ESR has moved to www.esrtech.com , offering a more intuitive shopping experience and easier access to the latest products and updates. The previous domain, www.esrgear.com, is no longer in use.

: ESR has moved to , offering a more intuitive shopping experience and easier access to the latest products and updates. The previous domain, www.esrgear.com, is no longer in use. Enhanced Website Features : Improved Performance : Pages load 20% faster for a smoother experience. Streamlined Navigation : Simplified interfaces make exploring ESR’s product range easier and more user-friendly. Advanced After-Sales Options : Customers can access automated order cancellations and refunds.

: Revitalized Social Media : ESR’s updated social platforms deliver timely product updates, giveaways, exclusive offers, and enhanced engagement.

: ESR’s updated social platforms deliver timely product updates, giveaways, exclusive offers, and enhanced engagement. New Packaging: ESR has updated its packaging. Products may arrive in either old or new packaging during the transition, but the quality remains consistent.

Celebrating with Exclusive Rewards

To celebrate this milestone, ESR is offering special rewards to express its appreciation for users’ continued support and trust:

Returning Users : Log in to receive 20% off your next purchase with no minimum spend required.

: Log in to receive 20% off your next purchase with no minimum spend required. All Users: Enjoy 15% off with the code “NWESR” automatically applied at checkout.

About ESR: Trusted for 16 Years