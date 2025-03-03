Exclusive Markets Opens Dubai Rep. Office and Launches a Special Ramadan Promotion

DUBAI, UAE, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Exclusive Markets has officially opened its new representative office in Dubai. To celebrate this significant milestone, they are offering a special Ramadan Promotion.

Dubai’s position as a global financial epicentre makes this move a strategic step to expand the company’s reach, meet growing client demand, and strengthen its presence in the MENA region. The new representative office will serve as a key operational hub, supporting direct engagement with traders and partners.

The launch of this office reflects Exclusive Markets’ dedication to delivering a solid trading infrastructure and personalised client support. It also highlights the company’s objectives of building long-term relationships, aligning with regulatory standards, and providing MENA traders with direct access to global markets under a rigid framework.

Mr. Lambros Lambrou, CEO of Exclusive Markets, made the following statement in response to the expansion:

“Dubai has emerged as a global financial powerhouse, offering beyond compare opportunities for brokerages. With our client base in the UAE and Saudi Arabia expanding fast, forming a local presence became a strategic necessity for us. This office allows us to support our traders better, reinforce regional partnerships, and support our commitment to an uninterrupted trading journey.”

A Special Offer for Ramadan and Dubai Expansion

Exclusive Markets is offering traders the chance to win a VIP trip to Dubai and other amazing prizes to celebrate the opening of the new Representative Office and the spirit of Ramadan.

Meet us There

Industry professionals, partners, and clients can visit the representative office to see firsthand how the company is shaping the future of trading in the region.

Address: The Offices 3, Level 5, No. 547, One Central Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, P.O Box 9573, Dubai, UAE

Email: info@exclusivemarkets.com

About Exclusive Markets

Established in 2018, Exclusive Markets is a recognised multi-asset trading provider committed to innovation, trust, and client satisfaction. Building on the foundational values of customer-centricity, Exclusive Markets is dedicated to becoming a global force in finance, making investment opportunities accessible to all clients worldwide.