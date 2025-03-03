Five Footway Festival 2025 Honours Chinatown’s Storied Past through Immersive Cultural Experiences

Happening from 14 – 23 March 2025, this year’s festival features a line-up of new and exciting activities, including a Theatrical Walking Tour based on a fictional account of a letter writer’s life in the 1940s, a guided tour at the recently reopened Chinatown Heritage Centre, Kaya Making Workshops, and more.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 March 2025 – The Chinatown Business Association proudly presents the fourth edition of the Five Footway Festival, running from 14 to 23 March 2025. This festival honours Singapore’s iconic five-footways and Chinatown’s rich heritage through immersive experiences, performances, and workshops.

Executive Director of the Chinatown Business Association, Ms Lim Yick Suan shared, “The Five Footways of Chinatown are more than just physical spaces – they are a living testament to the rich heritage, resilience, and spirit of the community that have shaped Singapore especially as we celebrate SG60 this year. This year’s Five Footway Festival provides an opportunity to explore Chinatown’s vibrant past through engaging cultural experiences, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, and tastes that bring Chinatown’s history to life.”

TAKE A STROLL THROUGH HISTORY WITH CAPTIVATING WALKING TOURS

This year’s Five Footway Festival invites visitors to explore the rich history of Chinatown through four immersive walking tours, each offering a distinctive glimpse into the district’s lively past and present.

Among the highlights is the Chinatown Theatrical Tour – Letter Writer’s Lament, a storytelling journey that transports participants back to the 1940s. Led by Let’s Go Tour, winner of Tripadvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Awards and a finalist in the 2024 Singapore Tourism Awards, this experience follows the journey of Ace Wan, a young immigrant who found his calling as a Chinese letter writer. Through a blend of theatre and history, visitors will witness the struggles and aspirations of early immigrants, retracing the lives of early immigrants who once gathered along the bustling five-footways.

“Under One Roof” – An Immersive Guided Experience @ Chinatown Heritage Centre offers a rare glimpse into the daily lives of Chinatown’s early residents. Housed within three shophouses, the centre recreates the 1950s interiors of its tenants, from family homes to tradesmen’s workshops to offer an authentic glimpse into the lives of Chinatown’s early residents.

The OG Hustlers walking tour celebrates the resilience of Chinatown’s pioneers, who transformed its narrow five-footways into thriving hubs of trade and community. Step inside century-old establishments like Pek Sin Choon, one of Singapore’s oldest tea merchants, and beloved Cantonese pastry shop Tong Heng to uncover the enduring legacies of these family-run businesses. For those eager to explore beyond the heart of Chinatown, Hey Bukit Pasoh! The Vibrant Yesteryears takes visitors through the charming enclave of Bukit Pasoh. Discover hidden gems where the past and present of Singapore’s heritage scene come to life – from The Pioneers’ Memorial Hall (PMH), which honours the contributions of Singapore’s leaders, to the iconic filming locations of Crazy Rich Asians.

A SPECTACULAR SHOWCASE OF CULTURAL PERFORMANCES

Smith Street comes alive with vibrant performances at this year’s Five Footway Festival! Meet and Greet Stilt Walkers in traditional wear and be amazed by show-stopping Lion Dances from renowned and award-winning troupes, including Singapore Tian Eng Dragon & Lion Dance Centre (新加坡天鷹龍狮学院) and Singapore Hok San Association (新加坡鶴山會館武術醒獅團), Singapore’s first lion dance troupe.

Look forward to an exciting lineup of performances, including Face Changing (变脸), traditional Chinese music featuring the guzheng (古箏) and pipa (琵琶), Street Storytelling, and Reverberations of Heritage, a lively performance featuring Chinese instruments. Don’t miss the thrilling Monkey King Show and Wushu Performance by Choy’s Brothers Opera Troupe.

Bilingual puppetry theatre Paper Monkey Theatre presents a unique blend of traditional Chinese hand puppetry and modern theatrical techniques in their Hand Puppet Show: The Tiger Hero (武松打虎). Inspired by The Water Margin, one of China’s great classic novels, this tale follows the courageous Wu Song as he bravely faces a ferocious tiger in a thrilling test of strength and wit.

Adding to the festivities, opera performances will take place every weekend, bringing to life beloved stories from Chinese folklore. Audiences can also enjoy a traditional Beijing Opera Performance by Ping Sheh and a Teochew Opera & Drums Performance by Nam Hwa Opera (南华潮剧社), one of Singapore’s most prominent and prolific Teochew Opera companies. Featuring performers ranging from 10 to 70 years old, the performance will showcase the depth and vibrancy of this traditional art form through captivating storytelling, elegant movements, and the rich musical heritage of Teochew opera.

DIVE INTO TRADITION WITH INTERACTIVE WORKSHOPS

Visitors can dive into the rich heritage of Chinatown through enriching workshops and highlight various aspects of its history and traditions.

Food plays a key role in Singapore’s cultural identity, both past and present. In the Kaya Making Workshop, participants will learn step-by-step techniques to make traditional Gula Melaka Kaya. The Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ang Ku Kueh workshop will provide insights into this iconic red pastry, allowing participants to make it the traditional way. The Teochew Png Kueh Masterclass offers a chance to learn the art of creating the beloved savoury glutinous rice cake. In the Get Prosperous with Egg Huat Kueh workshop, attendees will discover the history and varieties of Huat Kueh (prosperity cake) and learn to make traditional Egg Huat Kueh. The Chinese Kung Fu Tea Workshop provides hands-on experience in the art of Chinese tea, where participants will explore the cultural significance of tea and learn to brew and serve traditional varieties.

The Sights & Sounds of Chinese Opera workshop offers an exploration into the world of Cantonese Opera, featuring insightful discussions, live demonstrations, and an excerpt from a traditional Chinese Opera performance, all accompanied by a soothing Chinese tea experience.

Visitors can also join the Plate Spinning Experiential Workshop, where they will learn the fundamentals of plate spinning, from balancing to keeping the plates in motion. Additionally, there are free workshops such as the Chinese Ink Painting, Bamboo Pinwheel Making and Bamboo Windchimes Making, where visitors can try their hand at crafting these traditional items.

FIVE FOOTWAY FESTIVAL: A FESTIVAL FOR ALL

In collaboration with Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, and students from Hwa Chong Institution, the festival will showcase an exhibition entitled “The Warmth and Bustle of The Five-Footways”, which explores the history of the five-footways, including the trades, occupations, and recreational activities commonly found along these iconic walkways.

“While Chinatown today is modern and vibrant, the local Chinese community still cherishes its past, when the five-footway space was defined by the simple charm of everyday life. This exhibition offers a glimpse into the lives of early Chinese in Singapore, it aims to preserve traditions, and foster appreciation for local cultural heritage.” said Ng Kia Hui, Senior Manager, Education & Outreach, Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall.

Along Smith Street, visitors can also enjoy a Chinese Opera Roving Exhibition , as well as a Mini Food & Retail Bazaar, a Street Scene Photo Booth, and a Traditional Games Booth featuring nostalgic games such as pick-up sticks, five stones, marbles, and the eraser game – all taking place along the bustling Smith Street.

On select days during the festival, insightful talks will delve into The Beauty of the Hokkien Language, alongside informative Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Health Talks led by Science Arts TCM Clinic, focusing on cholesterol levels and eye health.

Admission to the Five Footway Festival is free. Tickets for selected workshops can be purchased from Peatix here. More information about the programme rundown and festival can be found on Chinatown Singapore’s website here.

About Chinatown Business Association

The Chinatown Business Association (CBA) has been a key player in preserving the cultural heritage of Chinatown while fostering a thriving business community. By building strong ties with stakeholders and the business community, CBA leads placemaking efforts that honour the past while looking toward the future, ensuring Chinatown continues to be a vibrant part of Singapore’s urban landscape.