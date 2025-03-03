GSMA Announces Strategic Partnerships to Drive Innovation and Connectivity in the Automotive and Aviation Industries

5G Automotive Association, JASPAR, Outsight, Safran Passenger Innovations and Seamless Air Alliance embark on journey with GSMA to accelerate new connectivity services

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The GSMA, the global mobile industry association, today announced new strategic partnerships with leading organisations in the automotive and aviation sectors. Through these partnerships, the GSMA will work on behalf of the mobile industry to better understand the connectivity needs of these sectors and support the development of advanced connectivity solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and customer experience.

The organisations partnering with the GSMA on these collaborations include the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), Japan Automotive Software Platform and Architecture (JASPAR), Outsight, Safran Passenger Innovations and Seamless Air Alliance. This builds on a similar cooperation partnership signed with the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium in October, last year.

Within the GSMA, these activities will be led by GSMA Fusion, a recently formed initiative, established to listen to the voice of enterprises at an industry level and identify unmet needs which today’s advanced networks can provide. As part of the GSMA Open Gateway, Fusion works with industries such as automotive, aviation, financial services, and others to accelerate demand for 5G API-based and other solutions, and deliver transformative new services for enterprises.

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA, said: “The partnerships we’re announcing today, through GSMA Fusion, provide strong direction from these industries to ours, helping the mobile ecosystem truly meet the needs of the automotive and aviation sectors and harness the power of mobile connectivity to create innovative solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and customer experience. When we launched the GSMA Open Gateway initiative at MWC Barcelona two years ago we stated our ambition to unlock the full potential of 5G networks for all industries through universal access and open APIs and the partnership just announced is a step in that direction.”

More than 72 mobile operator groups representing almost 80% of mobile connections worldwide have signed up the GSMA Open Gateway initiative. Open Gateway facilitates the design of digital products that can function seamlessly across all devices, regardless of country or operator. This is achieved through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), gateways to information about network capabilities. These APIs are available through the CAMARA repository, an open-source project supported by Linux Foundation, GSMA and TM Forum.

Read the full press release: here.