HONOR Underscores Commitment to Open Collaboration at MWC Barcelona 2025

In two engaging discussions, HONOR sheds light on the envisioned future that the HONOR ALPHA PLAN will achieve

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At MWC Barcelona 2025, global technology brand HONOR participated in two insightful discussions, the Connect X Fireside Chat and the AI+ panel discussion, joining representatives from industry leading partners to share insights into the connected intelligent future.

Among the numerous topics HONOR and its partners discussed, the common theme was clear: The need for open collaboration to address the challenges and opportunities brought by AI technology is greater than ever before. This is echoed by the recently unveiled HONOR ALPHA PLAN. In executing the new corporate strategy, HONOR will work together with partners to maximize human potential to embrace an intelligent world.

“As we move into the physical AI era, we need to open our industry boundaries and co-create a new paradigm for the AI ecosystem. This can be done by opening the industry’s AI capabilities to provide a platform for a wider range of devices, enabling seamless collaboration across different operating systems, and building a value-sharing ecosystem,” said James Li, CEO of HONOR during the keynote announcing the HONOR ALPHA PLAN. This is why all of us need to work together to maximize human potential to embrace an intelligent world.”



James Li, CEO of HONOR

Building Intelligent Ecosystems Beyond Raw Connectivity

During the fireside chat, the central theme of the discussion was the evolution beyond raw connectivity to create intelligent ecosystems that proactively address user needs. HONOR shared a vision where technology anticipates and simplifies daily tasks, sharing examples such as smartphones seamlessly connecting to vehicles and homes, and wearables providing personalized health insights. This vision is brought to life through the HONOR ALPHA PLAN, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering innovations with human-centric design that combine cutting-edge technology, transforming productivity, society, and culture like never before.

Driving AI Connectivity and Innovation Through Collaboration

The fireside chat also highlighted the critical role of industry collaboration in driving innovation and ensuring interoperability. Recognizing the need for collaboration in standards setting, HONOR has consistently promoted open collaboration with key industry leaders to develop unified AI connectivity standards and solutions.

As AI technology evolves, ushering in the physical AI era and beyond, a united effort to co-create an open, intelligent ecosystem will become increasingly important as more industry players navigate the complexities of the evolving technological landscape.

Maintaining a Strong Emphasis on On-device Technology

At the AI+ panel discussion, HONOR shared insights into the balance between on-device and cloud-based AI, reiterating the importance of clearly distinguishing the roles. Using the world’s first GUI-based mobile AI agent, the all-ecosystem exchange technology and AiMAGE as examples – all featured at the recent HONOR keynote address – HONOR provided tangible evidence of how it has been prioritizing user privacy with on-device processes, while smartly leveraging the cloud for its vast computing resources without compromising on data security.

HONOR’s stance on prioritizing user privacy was further reinforced with the recently published Privacy Protection White Paper, which was referenced during the panel discussion. The white paper details five principles that the company will adhere to as it protects user data: data minimization; sensitive data on-device protection; on-device processing first; data desensitization and encryption before uploading to cloud; and data deletion after use.

HONOR also reiterated the importance of opening up boundaries for the intelligent future, calling on industry partners to unite together. The company will remain steadfast in executing the HONOR ALPHA PLAN, working together with industry partners in open collaboration.