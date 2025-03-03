BANGKOK, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thailand’s leading industrial real estate developers – Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited, Rojana Industrial Park Public Company Limited, and Asia Industrial Estate Company Limited – are pioneering Thailand’s first Industrial-Tech Ecosystem through their joint venture, ARAYA Land Development Company Limited.



Leading developers in Thailand – Frasers Property, Rojana Industrial and Asia Industrial Estate – Team Up to Unveil ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway, Thailand’s First Industrial-Tech Ecosystem

Spanning more than 4,600 rai (~740 hectares), the joint venture’s first project, ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway, is a comprehensive development featuring an industrial technology campus, logistics park, ARAYA Industrial Estate, a vibrant lifestyle and amenities zone, community services centre, and diverse residential options. Strategically located at Kilometre 32 on Bang Na-Trat Road on the outskirts of Bangkok, it has excellent connectivity to the Bangkok-Chonburi Motorway, Suvarnabhumi Airport, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), and Laem Chabang Port. Positioned as a prime destination for leading companies across various sectors and is poised to contribute to driving sustainable economic growth in Thailand.

Ms. Kamonkarn Kongkathong, Managing Director of ARAYA Land Development Company Limited, stated, “ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway is more than just a development, it represents a cohesive and interconnected Industrial-Tech Ecosystem. We are pioneering an integrated approach to foster industrial innovation, advanced manufacturing and logistics like never before in Thailand. Our commitment is to support our customers’ success while enhancing quality of life through world-class amenities and infrastructure. We aim to reinforce Thailand’s status as a reliable investment hub and attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to stimulate the country’s economy.”

This project presents a prime opportunity to leverage Thailand’s evolving industrial landscape thanks to strategic government initiatives to attract investment coupled with rapid infrastructure development in the EEC. Furthermore, evolving global dynamics are driving companies to diversify their manufacturing base from traditional hubs, with Thailand emerging as a preferred destination, resulting in increased FDI and new S-curve industries, particularly EVs, semiconductors, and e-commerce.

Ms. Kamonkarn further shared, “ARAYA symbolises civilisation and prosperity, highlighting the project’s role as a catalyst for innovation and business growth. The Eastern Gateway denotes its strategic location, linking it to Eastern Thailand and the EEC, which is poised to become the country’s primary economic and industrial zone”.

“We are confident that the combined strengths of our investment, expertise, experience, and customer networks from the three developers will drive the project’s success. There is already significant customer interest, and we are engaged in discussions with customers across various industries, including semiconductors, electronics, electric vehicles (EV), pharmaceuticals, logistics, and data centres, while we continue to welcome clients from emerging sectors,” Ms. Kamonkarn concluded.

About ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway:

ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway is designed as an ecosystem to enhance production, transportation, logistics, and economic value creation. The project prioritises productivity, quality of life, and well-being for all its residents, with six key elements underpinning this approach:

Industrial Tech Campus: Designed for major industrial firms and companies specialising in advanced manufacturing, innovation, research and development, and data centres, this zone features modern amenities and cutting-edge infrastructure to support the growth of future-focused industries. Logistics Park: This zone caters to logistics businesses, warehousing, and distribution centres thanks to its strategic location for efficient domestic and international transportation. ARAYA Industrial Estate: This area is designated for large-scale industrial facilities, especially for sectors that align with Thailand’s target growth industries. Managed by the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), businesses in this zone benefit from various government tax incentives and investment privileges. Lifestyle & Amenities: A vibrant lifestyle amenities, retail options, and convenient services foster a vibrant and thriving community. Community Services Centre: A central hub offering community services and support to project customers, along with amenities such as parks, jogging tracks, and a futsal field. Residential: Residential areas are planned for the development, with the aim of providing residents with a holistic Work-Live-Play lifestyle.

Find out more about Thailand’s First Industrial-Tech Ecosystem, ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway at https://www.araya-easterngateway.com/ or call +66 62 595 2946

About ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway

ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway is a collaboration among three of Thailand’s leading industrial real estate companies including Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited, Rojana Industrial Park Public Company Limited, and Asia Industrial Estate Company Limited. The project aims to provide a fully integrated ecosystem for industry and innovation, blending industrial spaces with urban amenities and world-class infrastructure to seamlessly connect work and life. ARAYA is poised to drive sustainable business growth for its clients and contribute to the advancement of Thailand’s economy.