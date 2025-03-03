Millennium Hotels and Resorts Marks Three Decades in Hospitality

Celebrating its Pearl anniversary, the brand invites guests to experience hospitality the “The Millennium Way”.

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR), a global leader in hospitality with a legacy of award-winning excellence, enters its third decade of unparalleled service. To mark this milestone, MHR has launched The Millennium Way campaign to redefine guest experiences and inspire travels through its diverse offerings.



“Celebrating 30 years is not just about our properties, it’s also about the people who have shaped our company to what it is today. Our guests, partners, and teams are the heartbeat of our brand, the very DNA that fuels our journey. Their loyalty, trust, and passion have defined our legacy, and we are honoured to celebrate this milestone with them. The Millennium Way is more than a campaign—it’s our promise to continue innovating, elevating experiences, and creating unforgettable moments for our guests. Looking ahead, we are inspired to grow, transform, and redefine hospitality together,” said Mr Saurabh Prakash, Interim Chief Operating Officer & Chief Commercial Officer, MHR.

The Millennium Way Offer

From 14 February 2025 to 31 March 2026, guests can enjoy up to 20% off room rates, and indulge in a range of personalised perks, tailored to enhance guest experience at MHR hotels worldwide. From complimentary breakfast to dining credits, welcome drinks, late-check out and more, each property offers varying benefits to ensure a rewarding travel experience for all guests.

Stay More, Earn More with The Millennium Way

Members of MyMillennium, MHR’s global guest loyalty programme, have even more reasons to look forward to their travels. With The Millennium Way, members can enjoy 3,000 bonus MyPoints for booking with this exclusive rate on a consecutive three-night stay. The longer you stay, the more you’re rewarded—accumulate 9 nights and earn an impressive 30,000 bonus MyPoints. Simply book any public rate on our website to unlock this generous bonus.

A Culinary Odyssey to Discover Global Flavours

MyMillennium members can embark on a discovery of flavours with MHR’s new dining campaign, A Culinary Odyssey, encouraging guests to indulge in diverse dining experiences across our properties. Enjoy world-class dining and earn 3,000 MyPoints (worth USD$15) with a minimum spend of USD$90 at participating F&B outlets. A Culinary Odyssey will launch in Singapore first, before extending progressively to other regions.

