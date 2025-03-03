MUST Launches New Generation of Energy Storage Product Matrix: Multi-Machine Parallel and Intelligent Management Drive Global Residential Energy Storage Upgrade

SHENZHEN, China, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MUST, a leading solar storage solutions company, announces the launch of a new energy storage product matrix in Pakistan and Latin America. With modular expansion and intelligent interconnection at the core, these products address power outages, high electricity bills, and complex maintenance.



Modular Energy, Intelligent Connect: End Power Shortages and High Costs with Effortless Scalability.

PV1900 EXP Inverter (4-12kVA)

Solar Direct Supply:

Operates without batteries, using solar power directly.

Up to 9 units can be paralleled(108kVA).

Wide voltage range (150-450V) for complex rooftop setups.

Real-time monitoring via WiFi or USB.

Ideal for South Asia , Middle East , and Africa , where daily power outages are common.

PH1100 US Hybrid Inverter (5-8kVA)

Massive Parallel Capability:

Up to 16 units (128kVA) for commercial use.

Up to 16 units (128kVA) for commercial use. Time-of-Use Pricing:

Pre-set 6 time periods to optimize peak/off-peak electricity costs. Diesel Hybrid Control:

Smart generator switching.

Smart generator switching. Remote Management:

Via WiFi and mobile app.

High electricity price countries like Brazil and Mexico .

PV3900 TLV Off-grid Inverter (8-12kVA)

Super Charging:

200A MPPT for fast battery charging (6 hours).

200A MPPT for fast battery charging (6 hours). Offline Alerts:

Dry contact triggers for generators or alarms.

Farms and hotels in high solar irradiation areas like Chile and Peru .

LP1600 Lithium Battery (2.56-15.36kWh)

Flexible Expansion:

Up to 15 units (230kWh).

Remote monitoring of SOC/SOH with mobile notifications.

Suitable for cold regions like the Andes.

Suitable for cold regions like the Andes. Universal Compatibility:

Compatible with all MUST inverters and other mainstream brands on the market.

ESG-60 Commercial & Industrial Integrated Machine (20-50kW)

Pre-Integrated Safety:

Includes battery racks,fire protection,and PCS.

Includes battery racks,fire protection,and PCS. Smart Cluster Control:

Up to 360kWh parallel expansion.

High-energy-consuming industries like textile factories and mines in Pakistan and Nigeria .

Global Certifications:

PV series meets CE EMC/LVD, EN 62109 standards; ESG-60 passes UL 1973.

Localized Support (Overseas offices established):

Europe: Poland

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria

Americas: Panama, Brazil, Colombia

Asia: UAE

Starting February 28, available on MUST’s website, Alibaba, and Amazon.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mustenergy.com/

About MUST

Since 1998, MUST has been a trusted provider of portable power stations, LiFePO4 batteries, inverters, and solar controllers. With over 650 employees and 150 global distributors, MUST generated over USD 150 million in revenue last year, maintaining long-term partnerships to deliver reliable solutions.

