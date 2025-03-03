BEIJING, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Changjiang Daily.

Ready to step into the future? Wuhan is calling!

On Jan. 28, right as people is celebrating the Chinese New Year, the second episode of the “Understanding China, Discover Wuhan” series takes viewers on an imaginative journey into the future of this dynamic city.

From the suspended monorail that soar above the city to high-speed trains connecting you to major hubs—Wuhan’s tech scene is always on the go!

Imagine robots helping with daily life, drones bringing fresh groceries, and cutting-edge satellite tech reshaping space exploration. The future is NOW, and it’s happening right here!

Wuhan is where sci-fi meets reality—every day.

For those visiting, there are several spots around the city where you can experience this futuristic vibe firsthand.

Optics Valley Square

As you may discover in the 2025 Spring Festival Gala, it is the largest underground complex in Asia and a popular hangout spot for over a million university students. It perfectly blends modern life with futuristic vibes.

Optics Valley Photon suspended monorail

Onboard China’s first suspended monorail line with a 270°view, passengers can enjoy a flying experience and the ‘flowing scenery beneath their feet’.

Optics Valley Quantum trams

The tramcars adopt supercapacitor power supply technology and provide passengers with free WiFi service all the way.

Self-driving ride-hailing service

Come to the Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone and try a self-driving taxi on its 106-km smart roads.

Optics Valley Future City

A calla lily bulb with five leaves in shape, the complex is a landmark to the Optics Valley. It powers itself with solar panels and recycles rainwater.

Smart Eco-City

These smart bamboo-shoot shaped buildings form a landmark in the Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone.

They serve as a demonstration zone for industrial transformation and upgrading as well as innovation in digital economy.

Check out this video to see what AI envisions for tomorrow in this futuristic city.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CegEcifYM2w