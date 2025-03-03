MANILA, Philippines, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In response to the growing demand for high-quality health supplements in the Philippines, Sole Pharma, as one of the leading European pharmaceutical manufacturer, announces its expansion into the Southeast Asian market. Products are available online through Mercury Drug, Watson’s, Rose’s Pharmacy and Allgreen RX, as well as on Sole Pharma’s official Lazada and Shopee stores. With the country’s supplement industry projected to grow at a rate of 9.32% from 2024 to 2029, Sole Pharma is committed to providing science-backed, high-quality formulations to support Filipinos in their journey toward better health.



Sole Pharma – Launches in the Philippines to Meet Rising Demand for High-Quality Supplements

As modern life presents increasing challenges—ranging from stress management to maintaining cognitive and physical health—Filipinos are turning to trusted supplements for support. Sole Pharma, with its strong track record in over 25 countries, aims to address these needs through its portfolio of specialized health solutions.

In response to these challenges, many Filipinos are placing more importance on health and wellness and are looking for reliable supplements to help them boost their energy, manage stress, and enhance mental focus.

The demand for quality supplements that offer real benefits has never been higher, as people seek products that align with their goal of leading healthier, more balanced lives.

With a wide range of choices available, consumers are advised to be discerning and choose reliability and effectiveness.

Fortunately, Filipinos don’t need to look far. Sole Pharma is leading the way in providing trusted, high-quality supplements that promote overall health and wellness. As one of the leading European pharmaceutical manufacturers, the company first launched in 2008 and has since built a strong foundation in international markets, forging global partnerships in over 25 countries. With more than 50 successful products sold in over 25 countries, Sole Pharma is now geared towards expansion in the SEA region, particularly the Philippines.

“Sole Pharma is committed to empowering people to live healthier, more energetic lives”, Elza Muizniece, Business Unit Manager at Sole Pharma® Healthcare. “We believe that health and wellness should be accessible. We’re excited to be part of the Filipino’s journey towards a healthier future, one supplement at a time.”

High-quality manufacturing is a top priority at Sole Pharma, and all products are crafted in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), US and Philippine FDA standards, and ISO regulations. The company’s commitment to precision is also reflected in their new logo inspired by the Golden Ratio.

“Our commitment to responsible manufacturing and community support sets Sole Pharma apart, and we’re proud to uphold these values as we continue to grow,” adds.

The Perfect Gift of Health

With the promise of #PowerUp, Sole Pharma prides itself on developing supplements that contain multiple powerful ingredients in a single formula. The company currently has six brands that cater to various health concerns.

Sole Max is a memory enhancer supplement while Stressnol as its name suggests, a stress management supplement. Focumax is an eye care supplement.

For people in midlife and beyond, there’s Artroveron, a 5-in-1 expert in joint health for knee and joint support with omega-3 and collagen, and Hepastrong, a liver care supplement.

Whether used as part of a daily routine or shared as a thoughtful gift, Sole Pharma supplements bring a sense of vitality and care. Giving a loved one the “gift of health” has never been more accessible.

For those ready to begin their wellness journey with Sole Pharma, products are available online through Mercury Drug, Watson’s, Rose’s Pharmacy and Allgreen RX, as well as on Sole Pharma’s official Lazada and Shopee stores.

For more information, visit https://www.solepharm.com/ or https://abgph.com/. Follow them on Instagram @solepharmaph, Facebook Sole Pharma PH, for educational content while buy from official Lazada and Shopee stores.

Visit https://www.solepharm.com/, Instagram @solepharmaph, Facebook Sole Pharma PH

For more queries, please email: solepharmamkt@docquity.com