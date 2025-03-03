Stoic 9 Brings Ultra-Aged Whiskies and Smart Exit Strategies for Whisky Cask Investors

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The global whisky market is changing. As consumer preferences evolve and new markets emerge, ultra age premium whiskies and whisky cask investment has become a profitable alternative investment opportunity with the potential for high returns.

The whisky market globally is estimated at nearly US$70 billion and is projected to reach US$125 billion by 2032, according to a KPMG report released last year.

A whisky investment company based in Singapore, Stoic 9, reports that young adults are increasingly becoming the primary demographic for whisky consumption in Southeast Asia. This affluent younger generation is particularly attracted to Scotch whisky, with consumers choosing higher-quality alcoholic beverages.

Whisky, particularly rare and aged bottles, is a tangible luxury asset that resonates with high-net-worth individuals seeking to build more resilient portfolios. After remaining largely unrecognised as an investment class, whisky is beginning to attract investor interest.

“The redeeming quality of a whisky is that it offers a drinking experience typically enjoyed directly on special occasions. However, sophisticated investors understand that this drives resale value at the bottling stage, allowing a whisky to operate as an alternative asset. This kind of valuation is why many consider whisky investing in their portfolio diversification strategies,” says Charles Lim, Founder, Stoic 9.

Stoic 9’s observations indicate that millennials constitute the majority of retail investors in whisky casks, characterised by a high-risk tolerance in their investment strategies.

The whisky cask investment market is experiencing some growth, especially in Asia. This increased demand can be attributed to the asset’s considerable return potential, which, according to Whisky Invest Direct, can reach an annualised rate of over 15%. Typically, a whisky cask is expected to double in value over five years.

This trend is influenced by several factors. Fractional ownership reduces financial barriers for younger investors, while the craftsmanship and sustainability of whisky production align with their values. Additionally, their general interest in wine and alcoholic beverages attracts them to whisky casks.

“As the whisky investing industry matures and attracts a wider range of investors, verification and trust will become paramount,” states Thanit Apipatana, a key investor of Stoic 9. “Whisky investing, while offering potentially attractive returns, remains a relatively niche and often misunderstood market. However, many inherent risks, such as provenance issues, storage concerns, and market volatility, can be effectively mitigated through collaboration with reputable third-party specialists. These experts can provide crucial services like authentication, secure warehousing, and market analysis, ultimately enhancing investor confidence and safeguarding their investments.”

As whisky continues to demonstrate its potential to outperform traditional assets, Stoic 9 encourages young investors to explore this compelling alternative investment. The whisky market is poised for significant evolution, with industry experts predicting further innovation in investment models, including the emergence of specialised whisky funds and growing interest from institutional investors. This confluence of market growth and innovation suggests that the golden age of whisky investment is just beginning, presenting a unique opportunity for those seeking diversification and potentially strong returns.

