HONG KONG, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud, the cloud business division of global technology company Tencent, today announced its partnership with the Singapore-based Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd (“Trident” or the “Company,”), a leading catalyst for digital transformation in technology optimization services and Web 3.0 activation. As part of the collaboration, Trident will migrate its entire digital service operations onto Tencent Cloud’s robust infrastructure, while also incorporating cutting-edge metaverse solutions. This collaboration represents a major step towards digital innovation, and positions Trident as Tencent Cloud’s pioneering Metaverse-in-a-Box customer in Singapore.



Tencent Cloud’s Robust Infrastructure and Metaverse Innovations Elevate Trident’s Flagship Tridentity App to New Level

Tridentity: A cutting-edge identity solution

Tridentity, the flagship product of Trident, is an innovative and highly secure blockchain-based identity solution designed to provide secure single sign-on authentication capabilities to integrated third-party systems across various industries. Tridentity aims to offer unparalleled security features, ensuring the protection of sensitive information and preventing potential threats, thus promising a new secure era in the global digital landscape.

Trident will operate entirely on Tencent Cloud’s infrastructure and utilize products like Cloud Virtual Machine (CVM), TencentDB, EdgeOne, Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), Cloud Load Balancer (CLB), Elastic IP (EIP), Tencent Kubernetes Engine (TKE), and Elasticsearch Service (ES). Trident aims to serve millions monthly active users by 2025, tapping into the rapidly growing markets in both Southeast Asia and Africa. By leveraging Tencent Cloud’s industry-leading infrastructure capabilities, Trident stands to fuel this expansion with proven, secure, and state-of-the-art technology.

Tencent Cloud Comprehensive Solutions Ensure Secure Experiences and Immersive Metaverse Interactions

To consistently meet tight campaign timelines and maximize the efficiency of a limited development team, Trident is prioritizing its application platform development. This focus necessitates a highly scalable, managed, and secure cloud infrastructure to support its business operations. Leveraging Tencent Cloud Blockchain as a Service (TBaaS) for the rapid deployment of the Tridentity blockchain in the cloud, Trident will ensure a fully scalable infrastructure capable of supporting swift business expansion, along with a comprehensive security suite to minimize operational risks.

Meanwhile, Tencent Cloud’s Metaverse-in-a-Box, a comprehensive, one-stop, and easy-to-use solution, will be instrumental in enabling Tridentity to deliver a seamless customer experience across various sectors in Southeast Asia. This solution, which includes high-performance products like EdgeOne, a robust cloud security and acceleration platform, will enable Trident to accelerate its services and protect its APIs from malicious BOT threats, ensuring a seamless customer experience across the region.

By harnessing Tencent Cloud’s cutting-edge technologies, Trident has already successfully crafted large-scale, secure, and immersive real-time interactive experiences, culminating in an immersive online metaverse for its users. This was impressively demonstrated during the Singapore National Day Parade (NDP). As the Principal Partner for the Singapore NDP in 2024, Trident created a huge NDP metaverse, featuring various games and Singaporean landmarks. With Tencent Cloud’s support, Trident was able to scale out its cloud infrastructure in just three days, allowing thousands of players to enjoy the Trident metaverse on the day of the NDP.

Ken Siow, General Manager for Singapore & Malaysia, Tencent Cloud International, said, “We are pleased to be chosen as Trident’s partner in helping to further accelerate Singapore’s digital transformation. Through our Metaverse-in-a-Box solution and high-performance products including EdgeOne, we look forward to helping users on Trident’s ecosystems to enjoy an integrated, seamless experience via the Tridentity app.”

Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Trident, said, “I am excited to announce this groundbreaking partnership between Trident and Tencent Cloud, revolutionizing digital identity and access in the Triverse, our immersive and interactive metaverse ecosystem. Leveraging the power of Web3, our blockchain-built Tridentity app empowers users with a secure, self-sovereign digital identity, enabling seamless single sign-on experiences and unparalleled control over their digital presence as they access, interact, and thrive in our ecosystem.”

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd

Trident is a leading catalyst for digital transformation in digital optimization, technology services, and Web 3.0 activation worldwide, based in Singapore. The Company offers commercial and technological digital solutions designed to optimize its clients’ experience with their end-users by promoting digital adoption and self-service.

Beyond Tridentity, the company’s mission is to become the global leader in Web 3.0 activation, notably connecting businesses to a reliable and secure technological platform, with tailored and optimized customer experiences.