THE GLEN GRANT’S SPLENDOURS COLLECTION LAUNCHES WITH EXQUISITE 65-YEAR-OLD SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY

Distilled in Scotland in 1958, the 65-Year-Old is the first from a new collection which features some of the rarest whiskies maturing at The Glen Grant distillery

To mark the occasion, The Glen Grant has partnered with renowned artist group Random International to reveal “Seasons,” an innovative painting performance from their Pixelography series, in Hong Kong

ROTHES, Scotland, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Glen Grant ascends to new heights with the introduction of the Splendours Collection, an exquisite selection from the rarest whiskies maturing at The Glen Grant distillery. The collection of highly limited releases, which will be unveiled over the coming years, debuts with an extraordinary 65-Year-Old single malt Scotch whisky, distilled in 1958 and nurtured to perfection for over six decades.



Distilled in Scotland in 1958, the 65-Year-Old is the first whisky to launch in the Splendours Collection, which features some of the rarest whiskies maturing at The Glen Grant distillery.

An Inspired Design

Taking creative inspiration from the distillery’s iconic Garden of Splendours, each release in the Splendours Collection is a handcrafted masterpiece paying homage to natural elements that grow and flourish within the grounds. The first of the releases, the 65-Year-Old, is a tribute to the Himalayan Blue Poppy, one of the rarest flowers on earth and a symbol of the eternal quest for excellence that defines The Glen Grant. Still blooming in the Garden today, this iconic flower serves as a lasting reference to the distillery’s charismatic forefather, James ‘The Major’ Grant, who sowed the seeds for The Glen Grant’s legacy in both whisky-making and its celebrated gardens.

The Glen Grant 65-Year-Old is presented in 151 handcrafted decanters designed by John Galvin and Glasstorm, each uniquely designed as a Mobius strip seed pod—a continuous, flowing loop symbolising the timelessness of nature. Intricately engraved with Himalayan Blue Poppies and crafted from wood species still living in the Garden today, the decanter design bridges nature’s elegance with The Glen Grant’s pursuit of excellence.

A Remarkable Whisky

This extraordinary high-age whisky reflects the distillery’s unwavering dedication to quality. Distilled in slender coal-fired pot stills that define The Glen Grant’s signature style, it was then filled into a single French oak butt and left to mature to perfection for decades. The whisky was taken carefully from Warehouse No.4, the distillery’s oldest traditional stone dunnage warehouse, in 2025 to reveal itself to the world.

Greig Stables, Master Distiller at The Glen Grant, remarked:

“The true scarcity of this spirit at 65 Years Old is testament to the unwavering approach to whisky making and visionary innovation which has defined The Glen Grant. Although distilled back in 1958, the methods remain almost entirely the same today reflecting the legacy of our forefathers. This whisky captures a lifetime of flavour and character from its journey in a single French oak butt retaining the distinct and singular character of The Glen Grant.”

The Glen Grant continues to solidify its reputation for crafting exceptional ultra-luxury whiskies with recent notable releases, including Devotion 70-Year-Old, a masterful collaboration with acclaimed artist John Galvin, and The Visionary One of One, an exclusive 68-Year-Old expression created for the prestigious Distillers’ One of One auction.

The Glen Grant 65-Year-Old is released in key markets across the world at RSP of $50,000USD.

The Glen Grant x Random International: A Celebration in Hong Kong

To celebrate the launch, The Glen Grant has partnered with the renowned post-digital art group Random International to present “Seasons”: a live performance painting experience during the upcoming Art Week in Hong Kong. This exclusive event draws inspiration from the cycles of nature in The Garden of Splendours and the timeless elegance of the Splendours Collection.

“Seasons” is a custom iteration of Random International’s Pixelography series, making its debut in the Asian art scene. This proprietary process transforms endlessly reproducible digital source data into hand-painted masterpieces, redefining the intersection between the digital and the physical.

This captivating performance will feature the creation of 65 bespoke artworks , symbolising the 65-Year-Old decanter and the passage of the four seasons. During the public exhibition, guests will witness the artistic process unfold while savouring The Glen Grant whisky, experiencing a multisensory journey into the rich narrative of the Splendours Collection. The experience will be open to the public at The Upper House Hong Kong as part of Swire Properties Arts Month on March 27-28, 2025 from 12-3 pm HKT.

“Our bespoke Pixelography performance ‘Seasons’ is an artistic response to The Glen Grant’s celebration of cyclical change in The Garden of Splendours, especially spanning across the decades it took to craft and perfect the 65-Year-Old,” said Hannes Koch, co-founder of Random International. “This informed our creation of the custom source imagery for ‘Seasons’; and it is also embodied in the Pixelography process itself, wrestling unlimited, intangible, digital imagery back into the finite, material world through the very act of painting.”

For more information, please visit us at our website or follow us on Instagram @theglengrant.

ABOUT THE GLEN GRANT

Brothers James and John Grant built The Glen Grant in 1840 as the first distillery in the town of Rothes in Speyside. They left a legacy of ingenuity by engineering the first northern railroad and introducing electric light to both the distillery and the entire town. In 1872, heir James ‘The Major’ Grant, a charismatic innovator and adventurous traveller, inherited the business. Through his intrepid journeys to destinations around the world, he made inspiring discoveries which led to the creation of his sprawling Garden of Splendours, the only distillery garden of its kind in Scotland. Inspired by his splendid garden, he envisioned a distinctive single malt, engineering tall, slender pot stills combined with unique water-cooling purifiers to create the evocative flavour profile that defines The Glen Grant Single Malt Scotch Whisky to this day.

Now, it is Master Distiller Greig Stables and his team of passionate whisky-makers who carry forward the rich legacy of The Glen Grant, following in the footsteps of predecessor Dennis Malcolm OBE, one of the longest-serving distillers in Scotland. The expert distilling team crafts each whisky from barley to bottle entirely on the distillery grounds, maintaining the distinct character of the Glen Grant whiskies and ensuring the utmost quality.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, including Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Grand Marnier, Espolòn, Courvoisier, Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate.

For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

About Random International

Established in 2005, Random International is a postdigital art group exploring the impact of technological development on the human condition. Best known for their large-scale interactive installations, the group works across an array of media including sculpture, light, kinetics, video, print, and sound. Led by founders Hannes Koch (b.1975, Germany) and Florian Ortkrass (b.1975, Germany), the group comprises a global team of complementary talent with studios in London and Stockholm. Random International’s work is in the collections of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, New York, the Sharjah Art Foundation, and the Victoria and Albert Museum, London.

random-international.com

Instagram @randominternational



The Glen Grant 65-Year-Old is presented in 151 handcrafted decanters designed by John Galvin and Glasstorm, each uniquely designed as a Mobius strip seed pod—a continuous, flowing loop symbolizing the timelessness of nature.