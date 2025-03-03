Tianneng Invited to Vietnamese Prime Minister’s Roundtable Discussion

HANOI, Vietnam, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On February 28, 2025, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a symposium between the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Chinese enterprises in Hanoi. Li Mingjun, executive director of Tianneng Holding Group and president of the Tianneng International, was invited to attend the meeting and speak on behalf of Tianneng Group as a representative company in the field of new energy batteries. This is the second meeting after Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with the Tianneng delegation at the China-Vietnam Forum in Beijing in June 2023. It reflects the further deepening of the Vietnamese government’s trust and support for Tianneng, highlights Tianneng’s important position in Vietnam’s green energy transformation, and brings new opportunities for promoting China–Vietnam new energy cooperation.

As a representative of the new energy industry, Tianneng shared the practical results in Vietnam in the past two years: the first phase of the new energy battery production base has been put into operation, and the second phase project is accelerating the construction. The technology covers the entire chain of power batteries, energy storage systems and circular economy, helping Vietnam’s energy structure transformation and upgrading, and promoting the construction of the “battery +” ecological chain. This strategy is highly consistent with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s proposal that “I hope Chinese companies will jointly develop green economy and circular economy with Vietnam to promote rapid and sustainable development”, and also demonstrates the positive role of Chinese new energy companies in regional industrial cooperation.

This symposium marks the entry of Tianneng’s “Vietnam Strategy” into a new stage. As a global leader in new energy, Tianneng will continue to play the role of industry benchmark, take Vietnam as a fulcrum, promote China–Vietnam green cooperation to a higher level and wider field, and inject industrial momentum into the construction of a China–Vietnam community of shared future under the background of coordinated regional economic development, and jointly draw a new blueprint for green development.