WIC to host forum on AI computing power at MWC Barcelona 2025

BEIJING, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from chinadaily.com.cn：

The emergence of DeepSeek has ignited a new wave of artificial intelligence (AI) enthusiasm worldwide, with AI rapidly integrated into industries such as smart manufacturing, financial risk control and intelligent transportation. These advances are creating new industry models and opening up significant economic growth opportunities. However, the surging demand for AI computing power also presents challenges, including uneven resource distribution, high energy consumption and underexplored application scenarios.

To address these challenges and unite global stakeholders in advancing the AI computing industry, the World Internet Conference will host the AI Computing Power Development Forum during the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, on March 4. The forum, themed on “Building an Integrated, Inclusive, and Green AI Computing Power Ecosystem”, will bring together prominent industry figures and experts, including Zhao Houlin, Former Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union; Li Zixue, Chairman of ZTE Corporation; Sihan Bo Chen, Head of Greater China, GSMA; Liu Jun, Executive Vice-president of Lenovo Group; Zhang Dong, Vice-president of China Mobile Limited; Besik Bugianishvili, Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of the Development Fund of Georgia; Jiang Tao, Co-founder and Senior Vice-president of iFlytek; Luigi Gambardella, President of ChinaEU; and Zhao Hejuan, Founder, Chairperson and CEO of TMTPOST Group.

The forum will hold discussions on topics such as building green and efficient intelligent computing centers, exploring edge AI applications, enabling industrial upgrades through AI, and fostering new models for the convergence of networks and computing. These discussions are expected to strengthen the computing power foundation that supports the intelligent era.

Date:

March 4, 2025

Time:

9:30-11:00 AM (Local Time)

Location:

Theater 5, Hall 8.0, Mobile World Congress Venue, Barcelona

Registration:

Mr. Ma, (86)10-8793 1737