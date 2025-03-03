Xinhua Silk Road: E. China’s Zaozhuang City helps local enterprise with agricultural exports through technical support

BEIJING, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mushrooms cultivated by an agricultural technology company based in Shizhong District of Zaozhuang City, east China’s Shandong Province, have entered harvest season recently.

It is learned that the company, Zaozhuang Wofeng Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd., became Zaozhuang’s first enterprise to obtain a seedling and flower export qualification and exported its brown mushrooms to Canada for the first time in 2022. It has exported 260,000 U.S. dollars of shiitake mushrooms and oyster mushroom cultivation packs to Canada and South Korea in recent years via trading partners.

This achievement can be attributed to the technical services provided by Shizhong District, which have helped the local company improve the quality of its mushrooms.

Agricultural experts from Shizhong District’s agriculture and rural affairs department have provided technical guidance for the company, introducing fungus residue composting technology to address challenges such as soil diseases. This innovation has enhanced soil fertility and product quality.

According to the company, it will increase research and development investment, diversify mushroom species, and further improve product standards.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/344606.html