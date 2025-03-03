Yuewen Global IP Awards Creator Forum: The Rise of China’s Global IP Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As a pivotal component of the “2024 Yuewen Global IP Awards”, the “Yuewen Global IP Awards Creator Forum” was grandly held at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on March 1. Representatives from China and Singapore’s IP industry partners, creators, academia, and industry leaders convened at the forum with the shared goal of jointly exploring new avenues for the globalization of Chinese IPs.

“As a crucial carrier of cultural exchanges, web novel has forged a global IP industry ecosystem through global reading, global writing, and global IP development,” remarked Hou Xiaonan, CEO and President of Yuewen. “IP transcends being merely a cultural phenomenon – it represents a living form of cultural expression. By deeply integrating with diverse industries, it drives coordinated advancements in content and commerce, fostering harmonious growth between culture and industry.”

Ho Chee Hin, CEO of Business China, asserts that the globalization of China-originated IPs boasts unparalleled market potential while wielding significant cultural influence. He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to propel these IPs from mere awareness to deeper appreciation.

At the forum, Yuewen and Resorts World Sentosa announced a strategic partnership. Lee Shi Ruh, President of Resorts World Sentosa, emphasized that the collaboration will forge synergies between rich literary IPs and innovative tourism experiences, pioneering a groundbreaking “Story + Scene” urban cultural and tourism paradigm.

C-Dramas sweeping the globe: New opportunities for Chinese TV series and films

In China, web novel serves as the primary source of IP adaptation for animations, TV and films. In the past year, TV series adapted from Yuewen web novels, such as Joy of Life 2, The Double, Blossom, Guardians of the Dafeng, Flourished Peony – captivated audiences worldwide, topping the ratings charts of video platforms in many countries across Southeast Asia, Europe and America.

Among the upcoming 2025 TV dramas on China’s three major streaming platforms—Tencent Video, iQiyi, and Youku—37 titles adapted or produced by Yuewen accounted for approximately 10% of the total market share, reflecting the indispensable role of Yuewen’s literary IPs in the industry.

The first panel discussion, themed “New Global Opportunities for Chinese-language IPs”, highlighted shifts in international cultural dissemination. Karen Fu, CEO of Huace Group, underscored the need to enhance production standards and globalize premium IPs by aligning content formats with local preferences and leveraging efficient distribution channels, echoing strategies of “cultural integration” and “local partner collaboration” proposed in recent industry analyses.

Bo Li, General Manager of Weibo TV & Streaming Business, observed that the overseas expansion of TV dramas has advanced from traditional copyright licensing to a “global synchronization + localized operation” model. This evolution aligns with broader trends of rising global demand for Chinese IPs.

Huangfu Yichuan, President and Editor-in-Chief of Contemporary Cinema, emphasized that the internationalization of Chinese IPs must evolve from “going global” to “strategic integration into the global market” to foster meaningful cross-cultural participation.

Wang Qiao, Vice President of New Classics Media (Yuewen’s subsidiary), argued that successful global expansion requires abandoning a one-size-fits-all approach. By aligning content distribution with local consumption habits and cultural preferences, Chinese dramas can achieve organic reach and resonance.

Hui Min, Head of Licensing at Yuewen, concluded that the industry’s global trajectory has shifted from isolated “individual breakthroughs” to holistic “ecosystem-level cultivation”. Her remarks echoed the forum’s overarching theme, underscoring that sustainable success hinges on industry-wide collaboration.

The integration of online and offline channels accelerates the commercial development of IPs

Currently, the “Goods Economy” craze is sweeping the world. Young people’s demands for cultural consumption are becoming increasingly diversified, bringing new opportunities for the commercial development of IPs. In response to this trend, Yuewen created YUEWEN WONDERLAND in Singapore, attracting global fans to “eat goods” (i.e., purchase IP peripherals). The GMV of the Chinese New Year and Singapore-themed series products has exceeded 5 million yuan.

The second panel discussion, themed “IP Embracing New Global Cultural Consumption”, delved into how IPs are revolutionizing cultural consumption. Ao Ran, Executive Vice President and Secretary General of China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association, asserted that content transformed into innovative IP-driven formats resonates deeply with Gen Z, offering emotional value and proven commercial viability.

Zhao Fan, Director and Chief Innovation Officer of Kingnet Network Co., Ltd., emphasized that the “stickiness” of IP fandom demands proactive engagement with fan communities to glean insights for game development, arguing that co-creation with audiences is key to unlocking value across merchandise sales, offline events and more.

Jason Lin, Founder of Guangdong Jason Entertainment Development Co., highlighted that Eastern mythological stories – like Ne Zha 2 – are highly sought after by overseas consumers, with cultural exports poised to generate substantial sales dividends in overseas markets.

Samuel Huang, CEO and Founder of ELSKA, highlighted that Chinese IP derivatives products at international exhibitions have exceeded expectations, underscoring the need for more hit IPs to attract global attention.

Lee Shi Ruh, President of Resorts World Sentosa, reaffirmed the resort’s commitment to “leverage IP storytelling to pioneer immersive experiences and redefine ways to enjoy integrated resort ecosystems.” She pledged to “curate high-quality peripheral products and embed outstanding IPs into every corner of the property to deliver memorable experiences for every guest.”

William Hou, Head of Merchandise at Yuewen, concluded that “only deep cultural resonance, cutting-edge technological integration, and consumer-centric innovation can transform IPs into global cultural bonds uniting youth worldwide.”

Under this vision, YUEWEN GOODS, Yuewen’s IP derivative brand, recently secured domestic distribution rights for Ne Zha 2’s derivatives.

Web Novel, One of The “Three Driving Forces” of China’s Cultural Globalization

Web novel, film and television, and gaming have become the “three driving forces” for the overseas expansion of China’s cultural industry. As a pioneer, Yuewen not only exports Chinese web novels but also cultivates global original authors. As of November 2024, WebNovel, Yuewen’s overseas online reading platform, has launched approximately 6,000 translated works of Chinese web novel, hosted about 449,000 overseas online authors, and attracted nearly 300 million visitors across more than 200 countries and regions.

Hou Xiaonan revealed that Yuewen’s global author network includes 2,417 Singaporean contributors and that Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia rank the top countries with the highest numbers of Yuewen-affiliated writers. Notably, the Philippines alone accounts for over 100,000 authors on WebNovel, underscoring the region’s vibrant creative landscape.

The last panel discussion kicked off the creative exchanges between China and foreign countries. JKSManga, a British web novelist, emphasized that web novels empower universal storytelling, letting readers shape value and bypass traditional publishing constraints.

Yow Cheun Hoe, Associate Professor at Nanyang Technological University, highlighted how web novels evolve through reader participation—transforming fragmented content into epic, collaborative narratives spanning hundreds of thousands or even millions of words.

Heng Sao Tian Ya, Yuewen Platinum Author, distilled online literature’s essence into five pillars: “New” (digital-first formats); “Extensive” (cross-generational appeal and universal accessibility); “Fast” (real-time updates and dynamic content evolution); “Abundant” (vast libraries, epic-length narratives, and daily fresh content); and “Satisfying” (immersive, emotional resonant experiences).

Zhi Zhi, another Yuewen Platinum Author, likened web novel authors to “dream-makers” who craft emotional safe havens and outlets for readers. She stressed that authentic emotional expression is key to unlocking cross-cultural acceptance of narratives.

CKtalon (Jeremy Oon), the English translator of Lord of Mysteries from Singapore, reiterated that web novels serve as a vital cultural bridge, fostering international dialogue. He expressed his aspiration for sustainable global development of web novels, envisioning them as an even stronger cultural adhesive that transcends borders and enriches cross-cultural understanding.

The “2024 Yuewen Global IP Awards” was held on February 28, attracting over 3,000 attendees from cultural, industry, and fan communities. The event was live broadcasted on Tencent Video and its overseas platform WeTV, reaching more than 40 million viewers globally. It celebrated the achievements of Chinese IP creators and adaptations while highlighting the growing global influence of Chinese-originated IPs, with approximately 92% of the awarded works having been internationalized.

