BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, will participate in MWC Barcelona 2025 from March 3 to 6 under the theme “Catalyzing Intelligent Innovation”. In partnership with industry partners, ZTE will promote the deep integration of AI and connectivity, accelerating intelligent innovation and jointly shaping a future that is highly efficient, intelligent and green.



ZTE to highlight “Catalyzing Intelligent Innovation” at MWC Barcelona 2025, harnessing the power of AI

ZTE’s booth is located at 3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via, where the company will showcase innovative solutions integrating connectivity and AI across six key thematic areas: Ultra-Efficient Mobile Network, All-Optical World, AI-Inspired Value, Engines of Intelligence, Infinite Future, and Smart Life.

Ultra-Efficient Mobile Network & All-Optical Network: Dual-Track Reconstruction of Network Productivity

In addressing the fundamental network needs of operators, ZTE will demonstrate how to leverage next-generation ultra-efficient mobile networks and all-optical networks to build a modern, future-proof foundational network with efficiency and low carbon emissions.

In the field of mobile network, ZTE continues to lead UBR innovation, launching the industry’s first TDD+FDD dual-mode Massive MIMO AAU and 400M OBW ultra-wideband AAU, creating ultra-simplified, highly efficient, and green sites. Targeting indoor and agricultural network scenarios, ZTE unveiled several new solutions to enable comprehensive traffic coverage. Focused on new momentum for 5G-A development, ZTE drives innovation in Air to Ground (ATG) and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) satellite communication, to build the Space-Air-Ground Integrated Network (SAGIN) to achieve ubiquitous connectivity.

By integrating sensing and communication, ZTE empowers the low-altitude economy and water management. Additionally, with the introduction of 5G-A new media solution, ZTE enhances brand-new AR live broadcast experience.

In the field of all-optical network, ZTE is committed to advancing the high-quality development of optical networks. For all-optical homes, ZTE drives revenue growth through Wi-Fi 7, FTTR, and other solutions, reduces operational costs through digital tools, and enhances scene development with AI-driven smart terminals. For all-optical cities, ZTE expands into office, hotel, and campus scenarios through all-optical ToB, boosting customer ARPU. For all-optical infrastructure, ZTE has launched intelligent ODN, Full-Band OTN, and AI-Enhanced IP solutions to build an ultra-simplified, ultra-fast, and highly efficient foundational network.

Looking towards future evolution, ZTE is dedicated to the integrated development of 5G-A and 6G, creating a distributed intelligent network that combines connectivity, sensing, and intelligence to support the ubiquitous AI-driven world of the Internet of Everything. Through key technological innovations and business ecosystem development, ZTE aims to collaboratively build a new high ground for value-driven services.

Full-Stack Intelligent Computing + Industry Innovation: Jointly Building AI-Driven Value Prosperity

ZTE positions intelligent computing as the company’s long-term core focus, actively promoting the integration of connectivity and AI innovation. It has launched an all-in-one, end-to-end AI solution to support customers in their digital transformation and seize future market opportunities.

During MWC Barcelona 2025, ZTE will showcase its full-stack intelligent computing infrastructure, including liquid-cooled data centers, intelligent computing servers, general-purpose computing servers, storage, high-speed switches, and the AiCube integrated training and inference unit supporting DeepSeek full-version deployment. This solution is designed to flexibly meet the computing network needs of large data centers, edge data centers, and integrated enterprise deployments across various scenarios. Additionally, ZTE will unveil the industry’s first integrated energy storage solution, combining multi-scenario new energy integration with intelligent energy scheduling to enhance energy efficiency.

In addition, ZTE leverages technologies such as heterogeneous convergence and computing-network integration to launch a series of solutions, including AIR RAN and AIR Core, to build end-to-end, AI-native networks that help operators reshape their business models.

Focused on industry innovation, ZTE offers a full-stack AI integrated application solution, covering chips, hardware, software, and integration services. With a focus on achieving optimal application outcomes, ZTE integrates its own capabilities with industry-leading resources to help customers build the most cost-effective AI applications. The Digital Nebula 3.0, featuring the Nebula large model, integrates a complete suite of tools for model training, inference, and application development. This enables industry customers to leverage AI efficiently, quickly, and cost-effectively. At the Nanjing Binjiang Factory, the Nebula industrial large model has accelerated process document generation by 10 times and reduced quality inspection labor costs by 70%. Additionally, ZTE empowers external innovation applications in industries such as manufacturing, transportation, and energy, driving the monetization of AI’s value.

Creating a Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem with AI-Driven Interactions and a Full Range of AI Devices

Adhering to the “AI for All” product strategy, ZTE continues to expand its complete portfolio of AI-powered devices in various forms. By positioning AI smartphones as the primary gateway, ZTE is building a new multi-modal interaction experience centered on AI voice.

Within its AI OS framework, ZTE achieves system-level integration of top-tier global AI capabilities. Its multi-modal architecture seamlessly incorporates advanced LLMs such as Google Gemini, ByteDance Doubao, DeepSeek, China Mobile Jiutian, and China Telecom Xingchen. ZTE not only pioneers the integration of the full-scale DeepSeek-R1(featuring 671B parameters) in the flagship smartphone nubia Z70 Ultra, but will also progressively integrates DeepSeek-R1 and other top-tier LLMs across its entire product lineup, making the multiple values of AI accessible to a broader range of consumers.



nubia will unveil the world’s first next-generation true full-screen flagship smartphone featuring the industry-leading photography capabilities – nubia Z70 Ultra, alongside the stylish compact foldable smartphone – nubia Flip 2. Embracing the “Born to Win” concept, nubia continues to drive the development of its gaming smartphone for everyone – nubia Neo 3 series. nubia will introduce its first AI earphones – nubia LiveFlip, which interact seamlessly with nubia AI smartphones via its AI OS, further enhancing the AI-powered full-scenario interaction experience.

REDMAGIC, a globally recognized professional gear brand, will launch the world’s first 1.5K Wukong true full-screen gaming flagship – REDMAGIC 10 Pro series. The company will debut its first 4K eyewear-free 3D gaming laptop and tablet, as well as a variety of esports accessories, further refining its esports ecosystem and offering comprehensively professional support for gamers.

In addition, ZTE will showcase the world’s first 2-in-1 5G+AI Cloud Pad along with a range of multi-form AI devices tailored for home users at the event.

During MWC Barcelona 2025, ZTE will also host several key activities at its exhibition booth, including the “AI for All” ZTE Devices New Products Launch Event, the AIR DNA for Future Network Launch Event, and multiple joint customer release events, presenting a series of innovative products to the industry. Additionally, ZTE will participate in the major thematic forums organized by GSMA, where it will share the latest insights and case studies on key topics such as the evolution of future networks, AI’s role in reshaping networks, and how private networks empower various industries. ZTE will collaborate with global operators, industry partners, and thought leaders to accelerate intelligent innovation across industries.

The convergence of AI and ICT technologies is dissolving the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds, ushering in a new era driven by intelligent innovation and seamless connectivity. From March 3 to 6, join ZTE to witness the acceleration of progress and step into the new future of digital intelligence.

For more information, please visit the ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at MWC Barcelona 2025 or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc25.html

