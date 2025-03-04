TAIPEI, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aetina, a subsidiary of Innodisk Group and an expert in edge AI solutions, and Axelera AI, a leading edge-inference company, have partnered to deliver high-performance, power-efficient AI inference solutions for industries such as smart transportation, surveillance, and retail.



Aetina and Axelera AI Partner to Advance Computer Vision at the Edge

With growing demand for compact, high-performance AI at the edge, this collaboration introduces a comprehensive portfolio of AI-optimized systems that seamlessly integrate Axelera AI’s powerful AI accelerator cards with Aetina’s advanced hardware platforms. These solutions excel in complex tasks such as object recognition, multi-camera analysis, and AI-driven decision-making while effectively addressing space and power constraints.

Unmatched Edge Inference Performance: From Entry-Level to High-End Solutions

Aetina delivers a diverse portfolio of AI systems designed to meet the full spectrum of edge inference requirements, from compact edge devices to high-performance platforms. Offering both M.2 systems with x86 and ARM architectures for space-conscious, power-efficient solutions, as well as PCIe systems for higher performance needs, Aetina ensures scalability and versatility across all industries.

Among the offerings, the AIE-KR1B-B1-AXE, an ARM-based system, integrates Axelera AI’s M.2 inference accelerator card, delivering up to 214 TOPS of AI computing in a compact, energy-efficient form factor. The MegaEdge AIP-MURE-A1AXE system, an industry-first x86 AI platform supporting up to three M.2 AI accelerator cards, provides up to 642 TOPS in a robust, fanless design. For high-performance needs, the AIP-FR68-A1AXE system supports up to four Axelera PCIe AI accelerator cards, reaching up to 856 TOPS—ideal for the most demanding AI vision applications. With Axelera AI’s M.2 inference accelerator delivering industry-leading performance, these solutions offer streamlined deployment and scalable AI efficiency.

Seamless Integration Powers Edge AI across Diverse Industries

All pre-validated Aetina-Axelera AI systems ensure seamless integration with centralized support spanning hardware, accelerator cards, and software. Pre-installed with the Voyager™ SDK, they support an extensive AI model zoo, including advanced capabilities in image classification, object detection, and pose estimation.

Designed to empower a wide range of industries, these AI solutions enhance smart transportation and surveillance with multi-camera analysis for security and traffic monitoring. In retail and robotics, they enable advanced object recognition, gesture control, and AI-driven decision-making. Additionally, sectors such as medical imaging and agriculture technology benefit from real-time diagnostics, crop analysis, and automated quality control.

“Innodisk group is proud to strengthen our position in the edge AI market alongside such a valuable AI partner.” said Randy Chien, Chairman of Aetina and Innodisk. “With Aetina’s expertise in edge AI computing, the group’s extensive service implementation experience and Axelera AI’s cutting-edge inference acceleration, we will jointly assist industries in unlocking new levels of AI-driven innovation and efficiency.”

“By combining our expertise, we enable businesses to overcome power and space limitations while maximizing AI capabilities.” added Joe Lo, General Manager at Aetina.

“The Metis AI processing unit is bringing advanced inference capabilities to the edge in partnership with leading system providers. We are proud to be furthering our partnership with Aetina – uniting the Aetina ecosystem with the Axelera AI inference performance and software suite, companies around the globe can bring advanced intelligence anywhere their data is created.” said John Wilkins, Director of Strategic Channel Partnerships at Axelera AI.

Experience the Future of Edge AI in Action

Join Aetina at Embedded World 2025, in Hall 1, Booth 370, to experience first-hand the power of Axelera AI’s M.2 inference accelerator card performing real-time analysis of sixteen multi-live video streams on Aetina’s AIP-MURE system. All Aetina-Axelera products will be available starting March 2025. For more information on the Aetina-Axelera AI solutions, visit https://www.aetina.com/solution.php?t=23