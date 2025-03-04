Ascenda Appoints Industry Trailblazer Jan Wilken as Chief Product Officer

Former JPMorgan Chase and American Express executive brings over two decades of product and commercial leadership to loyalty-as-a-service company

NEW YORK, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ascenda, the industry leader in loyalty-as-a-service, today announced the appointment of Jan Wilken as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Wilken will lead the company’s loyalty ecosystem strategy to expand its customer engagement solutions and rewards propositions to drive growth for financial institutions and merchants worldwide.

“Jan brings to Ascenda a powerful combination of industry expertise, strategic vision and an unparalleled track record of building highly successful loyalty and customer engagement propositions. Through Jan’s leadership, we will accelerate our ability to deliver the best-in-market customer engagement solutions that maximize loyalty ROI for our clients and partners.” said Kyle Armstrong, CEO of Ascenda.

Prior to joining Ascenda, Wilken was a Managing Director at JPMorgan Chase, including roles as Head of Card Strategy and Product Owner for the Credit Journey and MyHome programs. He also held leadership positions at American Express across loyalty and co-brand partnerships, where he launched the first loyalty coalition in the U.S.

“Across the loyalty ecosystem, pressures are mounting from consumers and stakeholders alike for greater relevance, personalization and proven ROI. At Ascenda, we’re in a unique position to tap into this moment and redefine how financial institutions and merchants engage with their customers because of our holistic approach to driving results with innovative loyalty solutions,” said Wilken. “Our modern technology stack and exciting rewards content – which is being leveraged by some of the largest financial brands in the world – is designed to deliver delightful customer experiences that drive greater customer acquisition, share of wallet, and retention.”

About Ascenda

Ascenda delivers loyalty as a service for financial institutions and merchants globally, unlocking superior ROI across customer acquisition, engagement, and retention. With over a decade of proven results, an unrivaled roster of top-tier global clients, and enterprise-grade technology, Ascenda is trusted by leading brands to deliver growth outcomes, eliminate complexity, and create extraordinary customer experiences.