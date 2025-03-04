ATFX Appoints Paresh Patel as Global Head of Trading & Risk Management

HONG KONG, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX is pleased to welcome Paresh Patel as its new Global Head of Trading & Risk Management. With over 20 years of industry experience, Paresh brings expertise in trading strategies, risk management, liquidity management, and market execution. His leadership will enhance ATFX’s trading operations and risk framework, ensuring efficiency for clients worldwide.



Before joining ATFX, Paresh served as Global Head of Trading at FXCM, where he played a key role in shaping trading infrastructure and risk strategies. His strong analytical approach and background in finance and management information systems have made him a recognized industry expert.

As Global Head of Trading & Risk Management, Paresh will oversee ATFX’s trading operations, liquidity strategies, and risk controls. His focus will be on strengthening risk management systems, expanding product offerings, and securing top-tier liquidity to enhance ATFX’s trading environment. By optimizing trade execution, refining risk frameworks, and broadening market access, he aims to further elevate ATFX’s competitive edge in the industry. His appointment reinforces ATFX’s commitment to strengthening its trading services and delivering best-in-class client experiences.

Reflecting on his new role, Paresh Patel stated,

“ATFX has built a strong reputation in the industry, and I’m honored to be part of its journey. The company’s commitment to innovation and client service resonates with me, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

Paresh’s appointment highlights ATFX’s commitment to hiring top industry professionals to strengthen its trading services and risk management capabilities. With his leadership, ATFX is set to advance its infrastructure, refine execution, and deliver exceptional client service.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK’s FCA, Australian ASIC, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Hong Kong SFC and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.